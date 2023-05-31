Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon Announces Double Char Innovation

New Savory, Smoky Bourbon Inspired by the Flavor of Food Smoked on the Open Flame

STAMFORD, Conn., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon is proudly announcing the release of Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon.

Inspired by the turn of the century, when food was cooked on the open flame, this new bourbon is aged twice to create savory smoky notes and an exceptionally smooth finish. Bib & Tucker Double Char is first aged for six years in the rolling hills of Tennessee in new white American oak, followed by a minimum of five months in a second heavily charred and smoked new barrel. This unique fire-forged double char aging method creates the rich and deep flavor of Bib & Tucker Double Char.

"I can't wait for consumers to try this delicious expression," said Tom Steffanci, President of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. "Double Char spends just the right amount of time in the second heavily charred barrel, creating a savory, smoky character that adds a whole new dimension to the bourbon."

As a Tennessee bourbon, Bib & Tucker follows the Lincoln County process unique to the state, meaning the bourbon is filtered through sugar maple charcoal before going into the barrel for aging.

For Double Char, to pay homage to the Lincoln County process, the second barrel is smoked with sugar maple before being filled with the brand's 6-year aged bourbon. The perfect amount of time in the barrels, the char, and the sugar maple barrel smoking process delivers a bourbon with an inviting savory white smoke flavor not found in any other whiskey on the market.

Bib & Tucker Double Char Tasting Notes:

Nose: A touch of smoke with immediate notes of toasted oak and dulce de leche, background notes of cinnamon and clove

Palate: Vanilla and sugar maple surrounded with white smoke, hints of sweet corn and toasted cinnamon

Finish: Medium to long finish with oak, white smoke and vanilla

Color: Deep rich mahogany with copper undertones

The lineup of Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon includes:

The Classic Six: 6-Year-Old Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey – SRP: $54.99 ; 92 proof/46% ABV

Double Char: 6-Year-Old Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey – SRP: $54.99 ; 88 proof/44% ABV

10-Year-Old Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey – SRP: $89.99 ; 92 proof/46% ABV

Bib & Tucker Double Char will be available nationally, in-store and online, beginning August 2023.

ABOUT BIB & TUCKER SMALL BATCH BOURBON

Bib & Tucker crafts award-winning small batch bourbons that are aged to perfection for a minimum of 6 years. The name, bottle and small batch approach were inspired by the turn of the century in America, a time of unprecedented progress and adventure when all bourbon was small batch. Aged in the rolling hills of Tennessee, Bib & Tucker doesn't cut corners and uses no additives, artificial flavors or artificial colors. In a time when other brands are taking their age statements away, Bib & Tucker proudly puts the age statement on the front of every bottle. Bib & Tucker 6-Year-Old was awarded 93 Points from Whisky Advocate, ranking #14 out of the Top 20 Whiskies in 2021. The bourbons are best enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in whiskey-forward cocktails. For more information, please visit bibandtuckerbourbon.com.

ABOUT DEUTSCH FAMILY WINE & SPIRITS

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill's son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus, two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry. The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ], [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright, [ yellow tail ] Fresh Twist; California: Bellacosa, Girard Winery, Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, Layer Cake, The Calling; France: Beau Joie Champagne, Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka, Gray Whale Gin and Cantera Negra Tequila. www.deutschfamily.com

