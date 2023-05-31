Baldwin & Obenauf Scores a Trifecta of Tellys for Fortune 500 Clients

BNO Wins for Verizon, Mastercard and BMS Branded Content

SOMERVILLE, N.J., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldwin & Obenauf, Inc. (BNO) announces that the creative agency won multiple awards in Branded Content categories for videos produced for three of its Fortune 500 clients in the record breaking 44th Annual Telly Awards. Mastercard: Tap on Phone earned a Silver Telly Award in the Financial Services/Banking category; and BMS: This is Where it Gets Interesting and Verizon: Retail Rockstars both earned Bronze among all Recruitment videos.

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies including Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

"Emotional connections with customers made possible by high-quality video storytelling remain a top driver for brands – you can inspire action, strengthen brand adoption, and build advocacy," shares Trista Walker, agency president and CEO. "Producing engaging video content is also creatively stimulating and fun for our team and our clients. If we can have fun while driving exceptional business results, that's a win-win!"

Today's winners announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators and talent who truly stand out during a time when the ubiquity of screens brings more clutter than quality into our lives. These are the creators and innovators who spotlight diverse voices, who are building a more sustainable industry, and who break through the static with their creativity.

"The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as BNO truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out," said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. "Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world's most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes."

This was a record breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers such as Airbnb, Audible, BET Networks/BET Digital, BritBox, Disney, FEMA, Gaumont, Golden State Warriors, MediaMonks, NASA, National Geographic Society, Netflix, Paramount, PBS Digital Studios and more. The full list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

About Baldwin & Obenauf, Inc. (BNO)

BNO is a full-service creative agency with a unique model that blends CX expertise with high-end brand creative designed to influence consumers, businesses, and employees. BNO helps clients develop relevant and meaningful brand connections and helps global brand leaders and talent acquisition executives attract and engage best-fit candidates. Headquartered in Somerville, NJ, BNO has remained proudly independent, smartly strategic, and fearlessly creative for more than 40 years. For more information, visit https://bnoinc.com/.

The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub with support from The Commercial Director's Diversity Program.

