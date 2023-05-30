CHICAGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cloud advisory and implementation firm, Spaulding Ridge, announced today the most significant expansion of its cloud solution services for private equity firms to date. Value Accelerator, a proprietary tool developed by Spaulding Ridge private equity experts, enables fund-level firms to optimize their existing technology and greenfield implementations while accelerating revenue operations, specifically lead-to-invoice processes across portfolio companies.

Spaulding Ridge Announces Expansion of Private Equity Offerings to Meet Growing Demand. (PRNewswire)

"The Value Accelerator is essential to operating partners as they focus on growing revenue and identifying cost savings"

This tool, developed in partnership with Spaulding Ridge's private equity clients, is a response to growing market demand to increase portfolio EBITDA and lessen technical debt when setting up a new company or entering into a M&A transaction. The proprietary tool brings together Salesforce, and other leading enterprise cloud technologies to achieve rapid implementation of an ideal technology stack for private equity companies.

"Spaulding Ridge recognizes that private equity and private equity backed companies need a technology stack that can scale. Increasing EBITDA and lessening the tech debt a portfolio company has is of utmost importance in this uncertain market," Managing Partner, Kyle Boston states. "The Value Accelerator developed by our leading private equity experts is essential to operating partners as they focus on growing revenue, identifying cost savings and ensuring they are mitigating risk in the future opportunities across complex investment strategies for carve outs, mergers and roll-ups."

Spaulding Ridge, a Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner, a DocuSign Platinum Partner, and an Anaplan Global Systems Integrator, is positioned to advise private equity firms on how to plan their portfolio technology strategies to meet market opportunities and demands. While this is the first private equity-focused proprietary tool Spaulding Ridge has released, the company is known for driving significant value for private equity companies through business transformation solutions.

The Value Accelerator is being highlighted at Spaulding Ridge's flagship conference: Revenue Elevate23 with Salesforce's Lyndsey Grubb, Senior Manager, Private Equity, and Spaulding Ridge's Liz Peters, Director. To learn more, register here: Revenue Elevate23 by Spaulding Ridge.

About Spaulding Ridge

Spaulding Ridge is the global leader in business transformation for the offices of the CFO and CRO. We drive clear outcomes for Fortune 500 companies by transforming company data and business processes for better insight, collaboration, and decision making — because when you see further, you go further. We help companies use their cloud technology to achieve:

Financial and operational strength. Plan, execute, record, review, and optimize every piece of your business with integrated finance and operations solutions.

Revenue excellence. Drive profit by giving your customers the personal attention and outstanding service they expect.

Organizational effectiveness. Get the managed services support, change management support, systems integrations, and data tools to maintain a solid foundation for your business.

Go further with Spaulding Ridge.

(PRNewsfoto/Spaulding Ridge, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spaulding Ridge, LLC