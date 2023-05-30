Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP) Empowers the Public to Become Educated, and Educate Others, About Migraine and Other Headache Diseases

Educational Events & Advocacy Activities Are Planned Throughout June

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month (MHAM), an opportunity to raise awareness about migraine, cluster, and other headache diseases. Migraine impacts more than forty-two million people in the United States and currently about half of the people with migraine are undiagnosed. Approximately 400,000 Americans experience cluster headaches, recognized as one of the most painful diseases a person can have.

The Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients ( CHAMP ) is a national nonprofit that brings together 20 headache advocacy organizations and thought leaders to provide support to people with headache, migraine, and cluster diseases who are often stigmatized and under-served.

This year, MHAM is focused on the theme "Educate Yourself, Educate Others" to help spread awareness about migraine and other headache diseases. To that end, we are pleased to announce an extensive lineup of advocacy programs, including a blog initiative, dozens of live and virtual advocacy events, and seven observance days. Moreover, patients are sharing their migraine and headache stories, and leading medical experts are imparting their wisdom, to help shine a light on this disabling and often misunderstood disease.

CHAMP is also pleased to be releasing a Headache Diseases Statistics Guide that showcases the impact of headache diseases within different demographics across the United States and illuminates the high prevalence of migraine, cluster, and headache in the U.S. and the need for more public awareness and education.

Educate Yourself, Educate Others

Throughout June, a robust lineup of events will be taking place within the migraine and headache community across the United States. The full calendar, updated on a regular basis with new events throughout MHAM, can be accessed here .

Moreover, the entire migraine and headache community provides educational resources to empower patients, healthcare providers, and the public. Some examples include the Migraine at School Ambassador Program organized by Migraine at School in partnership with the Danielle Byron Henry Migraine Foundation ; HeadEd , a comprehensive and easy-to-search resource for all healthcare providers to find headache and migraine education courses; A Migraine Toolbox, a free online continuing medical education course offered by the Association of Migraine disorders, and ClusterBuddies, a new program offering peer-to-peer support and education program for people living with cluster headache by Clusterbusters .

"National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month is an important time of the year to raise the visibility of all headache diseases and advocate for better access for patients and healthcare providers," explained Meghan Buzby, Executive Director of CHAMP. "There continues to be a need for strong messaging and education about these diseases. Regardless of the high prevalence, so many are still not getting the care and treatment they need."

Blog Initiative

An educational initiative has been organized by the full migraine, headache, and cluster community for MHAM, with a blog article being posted on many days throughout the month of June to help spread disease awareness and understanding. Please click here to visit MHAM's Blog page to read the entries starting on June 1.

Observance Days

In addition to the fulsome lineup of events, the MHAM community also recognizes the following observance days throughout the month:

June 1: Headache at Work

June 6: Veterans with Headache Diseases

June 7: Remembrance Day

June 18: Headache Diseases and Men

June 19: Disparities in Headache Diseases

June 21: Shades for Migraine

June 29: Chronic Migraine Awareness

To learn more about MHAM's observance days and the sponsoring organizations, please visit the MHAM website .

About CHAMP

The Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP) is a non-profit that provides support to people with headache, migraine, and cluster diseases who are often stigmatized and under-served. CHAMP brings together 20 organizations and opinion leaders in this disease area to enhance communication, coordination, and collaboration to more effectively help people wherever they are on their patient journey. To learn more please visit: https://headachemigraine.org/

About National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month

MHAM is a disease awareness month that plays a vital role in raising public knowledge, addressing stigma, and building a stronger community of patient advocates. To learn more please visit: https://www.migraineheadacheawarenessmonth.org/

