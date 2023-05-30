Astreya Strengthens Digital Engineering Practice with Appointment of Vikram Anerao as Vice President

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a leading provider of IT Managed Services, is excited to announce the appointment of Vikram Anerao as the Vice President of Digital Engineering. Vikram will lead the Digital Integration Practice while sharing responsibilities within the Software Engineering division as the company expands.

Vikram's extensive expertise will significantly contribute to Astreya's growth and play a pivotal role in supporting the business expansion of digital engineering services. With him joining the team, Astreya strengthens its business offerings by leveraging his profound knowledge of various Integration Platforms, Enterprise Architecture leadership along with his business domain expertise in Automotive, Supply Chain, Logistics, Finance and Beverage industry domains.

Before joining Astreya, Vikram spearheaded the Integration Center of Excellence (ICoE) at Rivian Automotive, where he played a crucial role in establishing their Enterprise Integration Hub. Vikram has also held the position of Director of Product Engineering at GE, overseeing Power, Digital, and Transportation businesses until its acquisition by Wabtec. Additionally, he led Dell's Cloud Integration Practice and made significant contributions during his five-year tenure at Coca-Cola, where he led their ERP, Integration, API, and Cloud platforms.

"We are delighted to welcome Vikram Anerao to the Astreya family as our new VP of Digital Engineering. His vast experience across diverse industries and his expertise in integration platforms will enrich our business offerings and elevate our capabilities in delivering comprehensive Digital Engineering Services," said Balaji Krishna, EVP of Digital Engineering Services at Astreya.

