POWERFUL HIDDEN INSIGHTS INTO SOUTHERN EUROPEAN GOVERNMENTS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: 2012-2022 AND 2017-2022

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JI-Analytics has produced a High Value-Add Analysis (HVA) with powerful hidden insights into southern European governments financial performance.

High Value-Add Analysis #577 (HVA #577) provides powerful hidden insights into the financial performance of five major southern European governments for the past ten and five years (2012-2022 and 2017-2022) by using the Citizens' Wealth framework and its 10 KPIs. The five major southern European countries are: France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain (the peers).

Senior decision-makers should care about government financial performance and position because government financial decisions directly affect the probability of debt, currency, and financial crises, which have a disproportionally large impact on the most disadvantaged.

If you are a senior decision-maker who cares about government financial performance and position of any of the five peers, you may be eligible to receive a complimentary copy of High Value-Add Analysis #577 (HVA #577).

Senior decision-makers seeking a complimentary copy should contact info@jianalytics.com.

To review a one-page summary of HVA #577, visit the JI-Analytics store at:

