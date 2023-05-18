Xinhua Silk Road: China's Zoomlion exhibits intelligent products and digitalization achievements to showcase technological progress

BEIJING, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese machinery equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (Zoomlion, 000157.SZ) launched a technology exhibition at the Zoomlion Smart Industry City in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province from May 11 to 14, showcasing its technological achievements and results in the field of intelligent manufacturing.

The photo shows foreign visitors participating in the technology exhibition held by Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology at the Zoomlion Smart Industry City in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province on May 11, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Themed "Technology Salute to the New Era," the event attracted many guests from home and abroad, including over 500 overseas customers from more than 40 countries and regions, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Singapore, Türkiye, Brazil, the United States, and the Netherlands.

Zoomlion Smart Industrial City's Earthmoving Machinery Smart Park, as the first park to open in the industrial city, is an intelligent manufacturing factory that covers the full process of excavator manufacturing, including material preparation, welding, machining, painting, assembly and commissioning.

During the event, Zoomlion showcased over 500 advanced products and key components at more than ten exhibition areas in its headquarters building, Earthmoving Machinery Smart Park, Aerial Work Machinery Intelligent Manufacturing Park, Concrete Pumping Machinery Park, and Engineering Crane Machinery Park.

In recent years, Zoomlion has continuously deepened its development in overseas markets. In 2022, the company achieved a year-on-year sales growth of over 100 percent in markets of the Belt and Road countries and regions such as Indonesia, India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye. In the first quarter of 2023, the company realized 123 percent of year-on-year growth in overseas revenue.

Zhan Chunxin, CEO of Zoomlion holds that Zoomlion will continue to lead the new revolution of technology, reaching new heights and broadening the company's horizons to drive innovation and transformation in the construction machinery industry.

