Rhombus Launches B10 Smart Button with Panic and All-Purpose Modes for Enhanced Physical Security

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhombus, a leader in cloud-managed physical security solutions, has announced the release of its latest product, the B10 Smart Button, at the Cota Connect summit in San Francisco, hosted by Rhombus investor Cota Capital. The B10 is a discreet and programmable button that comes with two modes: Panic and All-Purpose, making it a versatile solution for enhancing physical security in both emergency situations and on a day-to-day basis.

Rhombus B10 Smart Button (PRNewswire)

In Panic Mode, the B10 Smart Button can be used to quickly and discreetly call for help during an emergency. The B10 pairs seamlessly with Rhombus Alarm Monitoring, a service which provides real-time threat detection and 24/7/365 professional monitoring. With a single touch of the button, live video is instantly streamed to TMA Five Diamond Certified dispatchers who will securely share essential information with first responders to enhance and accelerate the response. The B10 is battery operated and easy to place in convenient locations, which streamlines emergency procedures and allows staff to focus on seeking shelter and safety first.

In All-Purpose Mode, the B10 Smart Button serves as the starting point of customizable security workflows that save time and simplify operations. The B10 can be programmed with rules, such as a single press, double press, and long-press, which will trigger a unique sequence of actions that can span across multiple devices. For instance, the B10 can easily trigger a siren to broadcast through Rhombus' A100 Audio Gateway, attracting attention or signaling for help in the event of a security breach. The B10 is also fully compatible with Rhombus Access Control, which enables organizations to centrally manage building access and credentials from anywhere. The B10 adds convenience and flexibility to access control, allowing users to lock or unlock doors with the simple press of a button.

As part of the unified Rhombus platform, the B10 Smart Button helps organizations create a full-featured security ecosystem on a single pane of glass. It communicates with Rhombus devices via Bluetooth, providing an extra layer of security and management to the suite of sensors and cameras. The B10 has a range of up to 100m, is weather-resistant with an IPX4 rating, and is NDAA Compliant and FCC Certified. It is powered by 2 replaceable 1.5V AAA lithium batteries with a battery life of 5 years with medium to heavy use.

"We are excited to launch the B10 Smart Button, which offers customers more flexibility and value from their existing security system," said Rickey Cox, Director of Product at Rhombus. "Our goal is to provide a versatile and customizable physical security solution that meets the unique needs of different industries and settings, and we believe the B10 Smart Button does just that."

The B10 is available for pre-order now; for sale inquiries or additional information, contact sales@rhombus.com.

Rhombus is a unified, cloud-based physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarms, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Backed by Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, Lemnos Labs, and Promus Ventures, Rhombus is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions. To learn more, visit rhombus.com.

Contact Information

Rhombus

Sarah Lathe

(650) 826-2764

sarah@rhombus.com



Rhombus Systems (PRNewsfoto/Rhombus Systems) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rhombus