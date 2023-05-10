Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding Infinity Wealth Alliance, a Hybrid RIA with Over $238 Million in Client Assets

The Addition of Infinity Wealth Alliance Increases Wealth Enhancement Group's Presence in the Twin Cities Area

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $67 billion in total client assets, announced the acquisition of Infinity Wealth Alliance a hybrid RIA located in Apple Valley, MN. The team at Infinity Wealth Alliance led by Founder Luther Hagen, oversees more than $238 million in client assets.

"The team at Infinity Wealth Alliance has built a successful business delivering outstanding service and advice to its clients for over two decades," said Jeff Dekko, chief executive officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "I look forward to working with Luther and his colleagues to expand their client offerings and drive further success and growth for their business."

Infinity Wealth Alliance was founded in 2002 by Luther Hagen, a 25+ year industry veteran. Luther has worked diligently to build a team that works hard to serve its clients' needs and exceed their expectations. The team works closely with pre-retirees and retirees as they plan for their future and specializes in providing comprehensive financial planning, wealth management, and retirement plan support.

"My team and I are excited to join Wealth Enhancement Group and benefit from the opportunities this provides to enhance our services, while establishing business continuity for our clients," said Luther Hagen.

Jim Cahn, chief investments & business development officer at Wealth Enhancement Group shared, "We're thrilled to welcome Luther and his team to Wealth Enhancement Group and excited about all that we can achieve together. Our centralized service model will help the team continue to provide its clients with the best service possible, and our wealth management and financial planning offerings will support their continued growth."

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Now serving more than 49,000 households, the company has over 90 offices nationwide and is expanding rapidly through organic growth and acquisitions. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial lives. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Select investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $64.2 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of March 31, 2023. Infinity Wealth Alliance had approximately $238 million in client assets, including $27 million in brokerage assets, as of January 26, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Infinity Wealth Alliance Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $67 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets.

