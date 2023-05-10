Gabriel & Co. Presents Exclusive Interview with Nicole Miller

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel & Co. , the most trusted leader of the bridal and fashion fine jewelry world, announces their exclusive Designer Spotlight Series with the iconic fashion designer, Nicole Miller. Known for her signature graphic prints, luxe fabrics and innovative silhouettes, Nicole Miller shares Gabriel & Co.'s dedication to quality, versatility, and inclusivity, as well as a reputation for creating classic pieces that women never hesitate to wear.

In Gabriel & Co.'s Designer Spotlight interview with Nicole Miller, she exudes the attitude that has driven the success of her business for four decades. Miller states: "I would like to think that we're finally past the 'what to wear when' stage in fashion. People should dress in what they enjoy wearing, in clothes that fit their body type and their personality, not their age."

Miller's timeless aesthetic is expressed in the photoshoot by merging femininity with a little grit; mixing a flirty, ruffled cocktail dress with a leather bomber tossed around the shoulders. The looks are accessorized with Gabriel's newest array of gold and diamond links, romantic lockets, pendants, gem drop earrings, sensual huggies, and Gabriel's almost limitless stacks of Bujukan bangles was as easy as child's play and just as joyful.

"Gabriel has always been proud that we don't categorize our fine jewelry for certain times of the day, specific locations, or for special occasions," says Hal Rubenstein, Gabriel's Global Style Director. "What we create elevates whatever you have on, whenever and wherever you are going. What makes Nicole's clothes such a great match is that she shares our 'ready for anything' aesthetic."

Miller agrees with the seamless pairing: "Your pieces are special and unique but not overpowering," says Miller. "The aspect I really like is they can be styled for day or evening. What's also lovely is that they have a timeless quality."

The complete DESIGNER SPOTLIGHT series highlights talent from diverse concept of style to showcase Gabriel & Co.'s wide range of offerings. Each designer-dedicated web page features four parts: a written interview; the designer's selection of five new jewels from Gabriel & Co., along with a statement on each piece; the podcast, which can be viewed and downloaded; and a #GabrielNY section, offers each piece that the designers used to style the model in the on-page photos. Past installments featured such artists as Norma Kamali, Max Mara, Urban Zen, Tommy Hilfiger , J.Mendel, Rebecca Minkoff and Oscar de la Renta.

The interview and podcast featuring Nicole Miller is online now, available at: https://www.gabrielny.com/designer-flash-hub

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold at more than 1,200 retailers nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service, and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it. Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

