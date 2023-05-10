The Bite of Seattle Announces Festival Headliners Sir Mix-A-Lot, Polyrhythmics & Nite Wave

Limited number of VIP tickets are on sale now at www.biteofseattle.com

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle's premier food and music festival, The Bite of Seattle, today announced the music lineups for the three-day festival on July 21 – 23, 2023. Hosted at Seattle Center, the event includes a wide range of performers, from Seattle's own Sir Mix-A-Lot to Polyrhythmics to Nite Wave and more.

Bite of Seattle 2023 Music Lineup (PRNewswire)

Sir Mix-A-Lot, Polyrhythmics, and Nite Wave have been announced as the festival headliners for the Bite of Seattle .

Sir Mix-A-Lot, one of rap's greatest DIY stories put the Seattle hip-hop scene on the map in the 1990s, paving the way for the next generation of home-grown rap artists. The Grammy Award-winning "Baby Got Back" star headlines the festival on Sunday, July 23, bringing his danceable, bass-heavy tracks to the Mural stage.

Polyrhythmics, a progressive funk, psychedelic rock, and modern Afrobeat band takes the main stage on Saturday, July 22. With six albums and over ten years of performing, the Seattle-based band brings their musical exploration experiences with their latest album "Man from the Future," back home for an iconic return.

Additional music entertainment includes Nite Wave, The Paperboys, The Little Lies – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, #All4DORAS, Cytrus, Grace Love, Grizzled Might, All-Star Opera, Massy Ferguson, and more local acts showcasing the Emerald City's music scene.

"As we reunite for this iconic event, we're proud to highlight the extraordinary food and music that have become synonymous with Seattle," said Thomas Lapham, CEO of CHEQ.

The Bite of Seattle will welcome over 500,000 guests and is free to the public with a limited number of VIP tickets on sale now. Download the CHEQ app or visit www.biteofseattle.com to purchase.

And brand new this year, festival goers will do everything through the CHEQ app including mobile ordering of food and fare over the three days, so be sure to download the app for more information and a seamless experience.

For more information, including the full music lineup, visit www.biteofseattle.com.

About Bite of Seattle

Seattle's premier foodie festival, The Bite of Seattle, returns July 21, 22, and 23 at Seattle Center and celebrates its 38th year! Featuring 200 vendors, 50+ musical performances, beer gardens, and more, Bite of Seattle is fun for all ages. Festival goers will enjoy bites from local restaurants using the CHEQ app to place mobile orders. For additional information about The Bite of Seattle, please visit www.biteofseattle.com/ or follow us on Instagram, @BiteOfSeattle.

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the first mobile payments platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry to enable social purchasing and gifting, allowing users to pay for and send drinks to one another for on-premises consumption. CHEQ allows friends to send food and drinks to each other in real-time from anywhere in the world. It connects consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry-free. To learn more about CHEQ visit www.cheqplease.com or follow us on Instagram, @CheqPlease

Bite of Seattle Media Contact: biteofseattle@feareygroup.com

CHEQ Media Contact: bite@cheq.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CHEQ, Inc.