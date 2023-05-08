Heartland Votes

Oconee Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2023.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending March 31, 2023, was $1,127,683 or $1.26 per common share.  This compares to $590,376 or $0.66 per common share for the first quarter of the prior year, an increase of 91%.  The increase in net earnings for the first quarter 2023 was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $1,246,000 compared to the same period of 2022.  This was mainly due to increases in interest income on loans of $669,000, interest income on investments of $696,000 and interest income on interest-bearing bank balances of $268,000.

Total assets as of March 31, 2023, were $526.1 million, compared to total assets of $536.7 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 2%.  Total loans were $298.8 million and total deposits were $466.2 million as of March 31, 2023.  This compared to total loans of $295.6 million and total deposits of $494.9 million at December 31, 2022.  As of March 31, 2023, total loans increased 1.08% and total deposits decreased 5.8% versus December 31, 2022.  The decrease in total deposits and total assets is primarily due to a seasonal decline in municipal deposits.  Book value per share at March 31, 2023 was $35.06 versus $32.43 at December 31, 2022.  The increase in book value per share during the year was due to improvement in the unrealized loss position in the Bank's investment portfolio.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the first quarter's results noted "We were very pleased with the first quarter results for 2023.  Our first quarter 2023 results, in comparison to first quarter results of 2022, show that we're successfully navigating a challenging interest rate environment.  We continue to see good loan production and sound credit quality.  We were pleased to announce and pay an annual dividend of $0.85 per share in April.  This 21% increase over the dividend paid in 2022 reflects our overall financial strength.  We were also pleased to announce the recent opening of our Macon branch and expansion into the Central Georgia market."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates five full-service financial centers and one loan production office.  In February 2023, Oconee State bank celebrated 63 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET












3/31/2023


12/31/2022





(Unaudited)



ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$         32,200,859


$          51,430,016



Securities available for sale (at fair value)

162,671,878


159,640,457



Other investment

905,800


285,500



Mortgage loans held for sale

1,789,420


140,409










Loans, net of unearned income

303,106,377


300,130,642



Allowance for loan loss

(4,333,414)


(4,549,357)




Loans, net

298,772,963


295,581,285










Premises and equipment

8,066,029


8,000,576



Other assets

21,674,245


21,669,411




Total Assets

$       526,081,194


$        536,747,654








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:






Deposits

$       466,175,844


$        494,869,684



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,824,380


9,818,393



Dividends payable

762,022


--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,884,858


2,976,386




Total Liabilities

494,647,105


507,664,463









Stockholder's Equity:






Common Stock

1,796,746


1,795,900



Restricted Stock

(72,695)


(43,528)



Additional Paid in Capital

4,192,523


4,176,342



Retained earnings

37,130,422


36,764,762



Unrealized gain/loss on securities

(11,612,906)


(13,610,285)




Total Stockholder's Equity

31,434,089


29,083,191











Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       526,081,194


$        536,747,654











Book Value Per Share

$                  35.06


$                   32.43















OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD












3/31/2023


3/31/2022





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$           3,958,727


$            3,290,023



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

189,681


195,025




Treasuries & Agencies

1,003,901


302,064




Corporate

94,766


94,974



Federal funds sold & other

305,658


37,654





5,552,733


3,919,740









Interest Expense:






Deposits

518,556


170,881



Other

195,091


155,987



Total Interest Expense

713,647


326,868











Net interest income

4,839,086


3,592,872









Provision for loan losses

--


--










Net income after provision for loan losses

4,839,086


3,592,872









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

161,787


162,946



Loss on Sale of Assets

3,900


--



Securities gains (losses), net

--


--



Mortgage banking income

137,985


378,500



SBA loan related income

448,940


102,525



Commissions on investment sales

25,081


23,745



Other

396,074


401,071



Total noninterest income

1,173,767


1,068,787









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

2,604,784


2,300,196



Occupancy

301,090


302,906



Other operating

1,594,033


1,296,419



Total noninterest expense

4,499,906


3,899,521











Income before provision for income taxes

1,512,947


762,138









Provision for income taxes

385,264


171,762











Net Income

$           1,127,683


$               590,376











Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,497


896,074




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

897,245


896,822




YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    1.26


$                     0.66

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oconee-financial-corporation-reports-first-quarter-2023-results-301818627.html

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.