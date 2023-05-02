Vantage makes US$100,000 donation to UNHCR's "Supporting Refugees in Australia" programme

Funds to support the protection and resettlement of refugees and stateless people in Australia

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, an award-winning multi-asset broker for Contracts for Difference (CFDs), has today announced a donation of $100,000 USD to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support their protection and resettlement of refugees and stateless people in Australia. Currently, Australia hosts almost 55,000 refugees and 90,000 asylum seekers (mainly from the Middle East or Asia), in which 8,000 are stateless.

Nai Jit Lam, Deputy Representative for UNHCR Australia thanked Vantage for their contribution, saying, "We are grateful for Vantage's continuous support, which will help us facilitate solutions for refugees who have been in limbo and in need of a long-lasting solution for many years."

The donation will be allocated towards several UNHCR's strategic priority areas, including the identification of refugees in need of resettlement, the provision of counselling and information sessions for refugees, registration and data management, resettlement interviews, and ensuring streamlined resettlement processing from identification to case referral.

The primary objectives of the "Supporting Refugees in Australia" programme focus on securing durable solutions for eligible refugees who have been subject to Australia's offshore processing arrangements, advocating with the government to improve refugee and stateless protection in Australia, and providing direct counselling support for refugees.

Jack Kelly, Head of Sales, Vantage, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's partnership with UNHCR: "We're honoured to be supporting the UNHCR's efforts — the team is doing incredibly important work and we're proud to be part of their journey."

"We recognise that, as a business, we're in a strong position to give back to our local communities and a key principle that guides us in our corporate ESG journey is striving to ensure no one gets left behind, including refugees who are seeking assistance," Kelly added.

The donation is a significant step towards providing support and protection to refugees in Australia and follows a series of commitments made in line with Vantage's corporate ESG initiative which was formally launched in July 2022 and has become a staple of the company's purpose.

Since the inception of its ESG journey, Vantage has collaborated with popular influencer Supercar Blondie in an initiative to restore vital seagrass ecosystems and to raise awareness on climate change, as well as women empowerment during the week of the Extreme E race in Sardinia, Italy. Later that year, the company announced a partnership with UNESCO to help improve access to quality education for disadvantaged people.

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user- friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

About UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organisation dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution.

We lead international action to protect refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.

We deliver life-saving assistance, help safeguard fundamental human rights, and develop solutions that ensure people have a safe place called home where they can build a better future. We also work to ensure that stateless people are granted a nationality.

We work in over 130 countries, using our expertise to protect and care for millions.

