unlock precision and performance with the new moto g stylus and moto g 5G

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two devices designed to keep up with your imagination, the new moto g stylus and the moto g 5G are joining the moto g family in North America. Each device offers a suite of meaningful features to deliver a standout smartphone experience at an accessible price point. Whether it's creating with a built-in stylus, or taking advantage of superfast 5G performance1 to capture every moment, Motorola's newest moto g devices are designed to power users' creativity.

moto g stylus: on point precision with the built-in stylus

The new moto g stylus-2023 enables productivity with its built-in stylus. Easily navigate the device with pinpoint precision, jot down thoughts and ideas using the Moto Note App, and sketch, draw or edit photos with accuracy. Consumers can even draw and share animations with friends across popular messaging apps using the Live Message feature, offering even more opportunities for creativity.

The 6.5" HD+ display offers users plenty of room to express themselves, and gives photos, games, videos and movies the widescreen they deserve. Plus, a 90Hz refresh rate ensures a fluid viewing experience when playing games, watching videos, or scrolling.

To enhance creativity even further, there's a versatile 50MP camera system with Quad Pixel technology and Macro Vision camera, so users can capture well-lit shots at night, extreme close-up shots in daylight, and everything in between. The new moto g stylus also boasts immersive audio with Dolby Atmos® and stereo speakers for astonishing sound quality.

All of this is backed by a 5000mAh battery providing up to two days of battery life3 for uninterrupted fun. Users can keep playing games, sketching artwork, or watching their favorite shows without worrying about recharging.

moto g 5G: superfast 5G1 with a super sharp camera

The new moto g 5G-2023 arrives with a robust Snapdragon 480+ 5G Mobile Platform that allows users to take advantage of today's blazing fast 5G speeds.1 An advanced 48MP2 camera system enables consumers to supercharge their creativity, taking beautiful shots day or night. Featuring Quad Pixel Technology, the main camera delivers 4x better low-light sensitivity, while the dedicated Macro Vision camera makes it possible to capture even the tiniest details.

A 6.5" HD+ display allows users to immerse themselves in expansive views while still holding the phone comfortably with just one hand. The 120Hz refresh rate makes switching between apps, playing games, and scrolling websites feel smooth and seamless. Dolby Atmos delivers a multidimensional sound experience, so consumers can listen to music, movies or even their favorite shows with more depth, clarity, and details over headphones or through the device's two stereo speakers.

All of these experiences call for a battery that can keep up. The new moto g 5G is equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery that keeps the fun going all day long with up to two days3 on a single charge.

pure android experience backed by enhanced security

Both devices run off the latest Android™ 13 and come with unique Motorola experiences including: simple gestures, custom entertainment settings and personalization settings. Each device also offers an array of features to keep users better protected. This includes Family Space, a designated "safe space" on one's phone for kids to learn and play. From there, guardians can set limits on screen time, control accessible apps and create multiple profiles for the whole family. Motorola also offers ThinkShield, a security hub that enhances protection at every level, and Moto Secure , which serves as the go-to destination for all vital device security and privacy features.

Availability

moto g stylus

In the U.S., the new moto g stylus-2023 will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Motorola.com, and Amazon.com on May 5 (MSRP: $199.99*). The device will also be available at Cricket, Straight Talk Wireless and Walmart Family Mobile in the coming months.

moto g 5G

In the U.S., the new moto g 5G-2023 will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com and Motorola.com starting May 25 (MSRP: $249.99*), with subsequent availability at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile, Cricket, Google Fi Wireless, UScellular, and Consumer Cellular.

In Canada, the new moto g 5G will be available on motorola.ca and through select carriers and national retailers in the coming months.

*Pricing varies by carrier; to be communicated by carriers upon availability

