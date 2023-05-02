say hello to the infinitely inspiring new motorola edge+

Device delivers powerful suite of features and flawless design for a premium smartphone experience

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the new motorola edge+ 2023 arrives in North America, featuring boundless performance, a triple high-res camera system, massive battery and superfast charging – all contained within a unique endless edge design. A device built to empower consumers with a truly premium smartphone experience, the new edge+ elevates all the ways you can consume, create, and connect.

flawless design meets boundless performance

The new motorola edge+ enters North America's premium product portfolio with a flawless, quad-curved, endless edge design crafted for unparalleled comfort. It features a virtually borderless 6.7" pOLED display so the focus is on the device content— not bezels or smudges.

Anti-fingerprint coating on the front and velvet anti-glare glass inlay on the back make the motorola edge+ equally as beautiful as it is comfortable in hand. Both sides of the device are protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® for extra protection against scratches, sharp contact, and drops. Plus, IP68 provides underwater protection1 up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

On the inside, the new motorola edge+ features the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which features a CPU delivering 35% faster performance and 40% better power efficiency, and a GPU with 25% better performance compared with its predecessor. With this platform, consumers will enjoy a smoother experience with applications running without lag and improved power efficiency that optimizes battery life.

every moment captured in incredible detail

To capture breathtaking images and videos, the motorola edge+ has a triple high-res camera system. The 50MP high-res main camera features OIS, essential for shake-free photos. It also includes instant all-pixel focus, which provides 32x more focusing pixels compared to traditional PDAF, resulting in faster, more accurate performance in any light2. The device also comes with a 50MP ultrawide camera with Macro Vision and a 12MP 2x telephoto portrait camera, so users can capture everything from stunning landscapes to extreme close-ups and more flattering portraits. For selfies, the motorola edge+ features a 60MP camera with the Snapdragon Cognitive Image Signal Processor, which uses advanced AI to divide each scene into different segments. This ensures elements like the sky, buildings, landscapes, and skin tones are optimized independently for greater color accuracy and a photo that is more true to life.

Consumers can also record cinematic-quality videos directly on their device, whether in crystal-clear 8K resolution or in 4K HDR10+, to pack over a billion shades of color into their footage. Additionally, Motorola is introducing software features that bring this device's exceptional camera hardware to life, including new video shooting modes to inspire creativity, such as:

Night Vision: When shooting videos in low-light environments, users can switch to Night Vision mode for video to capture brighter footage with more detail, better clarity, and more accurate color.

Horizon Lock Stabilization: When engaging in extreme sports like mountain biking or skiing, this feature keeps the user's shots stabilized and locked onto the horizon — even while rotating the smartphone up to a full 360° during action scenes.

Auto Focus Tracking: Users can enable this feature to keep the subject crystal-clear and in focus even when it's in motion throughout the frame.

Portrait (bokeh): In Video Mode, users can select Portrait Video , a bokeh setting, to automatically create soft-focus backgrounds in your videos. It utilizes a new AI-based algorithm to create a beautiful, cinematic blur effect behind the subject.

power for the day in just minutes3,4

The new motorola edge+ has a massive 5100mAh battery, that provides up to two days of battery life on a single charge3 , and 68W TurboPower™ charging to get power for the day in just 9 minutes.3.4 This new device also supports 15W wireless charging (sold separately) and 5W wireless power sharing. With powerful battery and charging capabilities, consumers can enjoy all their favorite entertainment without disruption.

immersive display and audio

Enjoy movies, TV shows, and games on the borderless 6.7" pOLED display, complete with Dolby Vision® for a stunning viewing experience that brings your favorite entertainment to life with ultravivid colors, sharp contrast, and rich details, and an incredible 165Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming. The edge+ additionally supports HDR10+.

A breathtaking display experience should be complemented by powerhouse audio. That's why the new edge+ also comes equipped with Dolby Atmos®, which delivers a richer audio experience that brings out more depth, clarity, and details in your favorite entertainment, whether enjoyed over headphones or through the smartphone's two large stereo speakers. Plus, Motorola Spatial Sound makes the sound coming from users' headphones or speakers feel more immersive as it fills the space around them when they're listening to music or playing games.

software and security solutions for ultimate protection and peace of mind

The new motorola edge+ runs off the latest Android™ 13 and comes with unique Motorola experiences that consumers know and love, including: simple gestures, custom entertainment settings and personalization settings. The device will receive 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of bi-monthly security updates.

The new motorola edge+ is compatible with the Ready For platform5, which unleashes the power of the smartphone — whether to play games on a bigger screen, use its camera capabilities as a webcam, or smoothly connect the smartphone with a PC.6

It is also compatible with Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses, the AR for workers everywhere. Light, powerful, and versatile, the ThinkReality A3 enhances productivity for the office professional and industrial worker in a small business or global enterprise. From customized virtual monitors and 3D visualization to Augmented Reality (AR) assisted workflows and immersive training, the smart glasses help transform work across many levels of the enterprise.

The device also offers features to keep users safe and protected. This includes Family Space, a designated "safe space" on one's phone for kids to learn and play. From there, guardians can set limits on screen time, control accessible apps and create multiple profiles for the whole family. Motorola also offers ThinkShield, a security hub that enhances protection at every level, and Moto Secure , which serves as the go-to destination for all vital device security and privacy features.

Availability

In the U.S., the new motorola edge+ 2023 will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com and Motorola.com starting May 25 (Pre-order: May 19; MSRP: $799.99). The device will also be available at Boost Infinite and Boost Mobile in the coming weeks, with subsequent availability at Spectrum Mobile and Consumer Cellular.

In Canada, the new motorola edge+ 2023 will be available on Motorola.ca starting May 25 (Pre-order: May 19; MSRP: $1299.99)

*Pricing varies by carrier; to be communicated by carriers upon availability

