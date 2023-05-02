Olivia Dunne Joins Program for On3 NIL Elite Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSU Gymnast and social influencer Olivia Dunne will be a featured speaker during the On3 NIL Elite Series event presented by Mizuno, featuring invited, top-ranked high school football athletes from the class 2024. The event is scheduled from May 30-June 1 in Nashville.

Dunne, who has a current On3 NIL Valuation of $3.5 million and recently became the first college athlete to join the Sports Illustrated swimsuit family, will speak to the athletes and parents on how she has built her NIL Valuation and what she has learned.

"I'm really excited to attend the On3 NIL Elite Series to discuss my NIL journey with the top high school prospects in the country," Dunne said. "On3 has been so supportive of student athletes and I hope to continue that momentum with them. Nashville is one of my favorite cities and I can't wait to get back for this event!"

The On3 NIL Elite Series presented by Mizuno will connect these athletes with the leading voices and decision makers in college sports. Athletes will hear about the latest trends with Name, Image and Likeness, and an understanding of their On3 NIL Valuation.

Eleven five-star prospects in the 2024 recruiting class will be at the invitation-only event, which will be hosted at the Thompson Nashville Hotel. SEC Network's Tom Hart will serve as the host and emcee of the event.

"We are bringing terrific knowledge and perspective to this elite group of athletes and their parents," said Shannon Terry, Founder and CEO of On3. "Olivia recognizes On3's contribution and support for athlete efforts to monetize their Name, Image and Likeness. She has a unique story to share with this group, who are the stars of tomorrow in college football."

On3 is a leader in college sports, delivering trusted news, analysis, data, and insights to fans, athletes, schools, and brands. The company helps connect these communities across the college sports ecosystem via a media platform, technology solutions, and partnerships that engage fans, help athletes make more informed decisions, and assist schools and brands in better managing their resources and opportunities. On3 was founded by Shannon B. Terry, who has 25+ years experience in sports and entertainment media. Terry previously founded 247Sports (acquired by CBS Sports), Pop Culture Media (acquired by CBS Interactive), and co-founded Rivals.com (acquired by Yahoo!). To learn more, visit On3.com/about.

