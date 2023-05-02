New Booking Platform Offers Access to Non-Public Discounts on Hotels and Travel Experiences

Travelpass leverages the strength of a multi-supplier network in its new booking platform, offering the best availability, price and rate type for the modern traveler

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelpass Group, a leading provider of travel technology and booking solutions, announces the launch of its new trip-planning platform, a wanderlust-inspired site that delivers both public and private discounted room rates and curated experiences for all explorers. By leveraging a multi-supplier network of hotels, Travelpass.com unlocks lodging prices and serves up support, inspiration and community along the journey.

The Travelpass platform provides users with tools that simplify and enhance the trip-planning experience. Anyone visiting the site will have access to discounted hotel rates within North America. To browse its extensive inventory pool, travelers can create a free member log-in for access to lodging deals that are otherwise not publicly available. A 24/7 team of agents are also reachable via phone to unlock the deepest discounts possible and provide customer support. Once a traveler finds the just-right destination, bookings are processed directly on the Travelpass site.

"The modern traveler demands a straightforward platform that delivers transparent pricing and customized trip-planning tools, so they can efficiently book an incredible getaway," explains CEO Ryan McCoy. "The travel industry is known for its lethargic approach to innovation – we haven't seen major disruption since the advent of rideshare apps. What sets Travelpass apart is our access to multiple supply channels, allowing us to provide insider rates as well as technology-enhanced, personalized trip-planning tools."

With summer travel starting to heat up, certain cities are already experiencing an influx of bookings by travelers attempting to get ahead of the inflation and availability curve of hotel rates. Travelpass Group found the top five most popular U.S. cities being booked between May 1 to Sept. 30 this year are:

Las Vegas Orlando, FL Nashville, TN Seattle New York

No matter where you choose to explore this summer, Travelpass is creating better travel experiences with transparent pricing and easy-to-access support. According to 2022 data from Google, 43% of travelers stated that the length of the research cycle before completing a booking was at least one month. The company's platform streamlines the typically arduous trip-planning process so travelers can plan their whole vacation in one place, with 59% of summer travelers opting for the ease of booking over the phone with the support of the Travelpass team.

"Travelpass is for the explorer-at-heart. We are passionate about enriching people's lives through travel and that sentiment drives every aspect of this company," says Austin Lowe, Travelpass President. "This platform opens new doors while gathering a growing community of curious and fun travelers who want to inspire one another through their experiences. The adventure is just beginning."

Travelpass plans to roll out several new tools in the coming months, including an itinerary planning tool and a travel management app, as well as booking options for destination activities, such as concerts and sporting events. The platform will also host personalized travel agent support and complement its domestic inventory of hotels with international offerings. Explorers hankering for trip-planning guidance can turn to Travelpass for AI-fueled travel recommendations leveraging ChatGPT. Users will have the option to create and save draft itineraries and share them with friends and family to collaborate on.

About Travelpass

Travelpass Group unlocks adventure for all explorers, changing the landscape of travel planning by delivering a vast inventory of hotels and vacation experiences worldwide. Our mission is to open new doors and enrich people's lives through travel. We're not afraid to challenge ourselves and the status quo in order to create a better travel experience, and we love the thrill of finding the best possible value. We promise the straightforward, inside scoop on every destination, starting with great rates and supporting travelers throughout the journey. For more information, visit Travelpass.com or call 833-378-2496.

