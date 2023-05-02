Liz Nesvold Joins Cresset as President

As the firm's first President, Nesvold will oversee Cresset's strategy, platform offering, and family office services.

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that Liz Nesvold has joined the firm as President. In this newly created role, Nesvold will oversee the firm's strategy and offerings for founders, entrepreneurs, and multi-generational families, firm-wide integration, and Cresset's 100-year vision, alongside Co-Founders Eric Becker and Avy Stein. Her primary focus will be to ensure that Cresset clients continue to receive a deeply personalized, holistic, boutique family office experience.

Liz Nesvold, President of Cresset (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to join the Cresset team as its first-ever President," Liz Nesvold .

"Liz's role as president is the culmination of her 30 years of advising and building her own successful advisory business – experience that we will benefit from and will help Cresset enhance our fully integrated approach," Stein said. "Liz is one of the most respected and recognized advisors to the wealth management industry and has led the strategy around transformational partnerships and business combinations."

Nesvold shares Cresset's commitment to serving the needs of our clients and creating enduring partnerships. Throughout her career, Nesvold has shown herself to be an accomplished consultant and investment banker, able to provide exceptional advice to her clients across business strategy, succession planning, integration, and growth. Her understanding of, and experience with, a variety of client platforms and business models, in addition to her expertise in M&A and finance, equip her to build upon Cresset's success and help lead the firm into its next chapter.

"An entrepreneur at heart, Liz is a fearless leader who personifies integrity and transparency on behalf of clients, colleagues, and our industry," Becker said. "She embodies Cresset's core values of client first, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit, and will help drive Cresset's commitment to attract, retain, and develop talented, diverse leaders."

Among her many recognitions, Nesvold was honored with the M&A Advisor Leadership Award in 2021 and recognized as a Woman to Watch by InvestmentNews in 2019. She is a founder CEO herself, having launched and built investment bank Silver Lane Advisors with several talented partners, including her husband, Peter Nesvold. Under her leadership, Silver Lane became a widely recognized top RIA M&A firm, which she sold to a Fortune 500 company in 2019. She remained as a Managing Director and Head of Asset and Wealth Management Investment Banking until her recent departure.

"I am thrilled to join the Cresset team as its first-ever President and work alongside two visionary entrepreneurs and founders, Eric Becker and Avy Stein, as well as an incredible team," said Nesvold. "Having worked collaboratively with Cresset to complete three RIA partnerships with clients in the past, I had a first-hand opportunity to see the organization's commitment to its vision and culture, and the deep value it places on its people, innovation, and entrepreneurship. For all of those reasons, Cresset is the perfect fit."

Nesvold has been an active champion and advocate for women in financial services throughout her career and is a member of CHIEF, 100 Women in Finance, and Young Presidents Organization. Additionally, she serves as the independent director on the board of ClientWise, which she recapitalized with Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures Fund. She has a Bachelor of Arts from Binghamton University and an MBA in Finance from Fordham Gabelli School of Business.

About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with $30 billion in assets under management (as of 1/30/2023). Cresset serves the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, allowing clients to pursue what matters most to them.

Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management LLC. Cresset Partners LLC, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to institutional-quality real estate, private equity, private credit, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management LLC and Cresset Partners LLC are SEC registered investment advisors. Please visit https://cressetcapital.com for more information.

Media contact:

Michael Walsh

612-718-8952

mwalsh@cressetcapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cresset