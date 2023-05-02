HIRU CORPORATION - New Alkaline Water Co-Packing Client BLK

PHOENIX, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiru Corporation would like to announce it is entering into a new co-packing agreement with BLK.

BLK is the only functional Alkaline Water (pH 8.0) infused with fulvic and humic acid (not coal) which gives the product its dark color, and acids to remove toxins from the body. blk also contains electrolytes and antioxidants. The dark color is a result of its Fulvic FusionTM process that ensures the Fulvic minerals bind to the water molecule. blk has been written about at the Business Insider, Women's Health, The Atlantic, and The New York Times. blk is a fast-growing water product that comes in various flavors including original, black cherry, dirty lemonade, strawberry rhubarb, and watermelon and is available at Walmart and other commercial outlets as well as online at Amazon. blk is currently being marketed to the younger generation through sports stars and in social media.

Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO, Denman of California), states…" We are extremely happy to welcome blk as our newest co-packing client as we continue our mission to expand our core business and increase our top line revenue on an ongoing, quarterly basis. blk is a new and original alkaline water product that is very popular among the younger generation here domestically. We look forward to receiving our first purchase orders which will be co-packed at our location in Roseville, California. The blk team is an amazing group of individuals which are very dedicated to their local community and providing help for the environment through the pioneering of a new recycling process that helps convert plastic bottles back to its original components resulting in a nearly zero carbon footprint. They are truly an inspirational organization"

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet OTC issuer under the ticker symbol "HIRU" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

