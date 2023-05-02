Dimension Inx announces the addition of biotech industry leaders Paul K. Wotton, Ph.D., as Board Director and Chris Ehrlich as Senior Advisor

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension Inx, a biomaterials platform company developing therapeutics that restore tissue and organ function, announced today the appointments of Paul K. Wotton, Ph.D., to the board of directors and Chris Ehrlich as Senior Advisor.

Dr. Wotton fills the role of Independent Director of the Board, created following Dimension's Series A raise of $15M completed in February 2023. He brings an expert perspective on platform growth opportunities as a leader of multiple global biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Wotton is a serial entrepreneur and inventor with experience spanning scientific research, product development, and transformational business transactions. Over his 35-year career, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of Obsidian Therapeutics, Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX), Ocata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCAT, acquired by Astellas), Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS, acquired by Halozyme), and Topigen Pharmaceuticals. He currently serves on the Boards of Combined Therapeutics, Kytopen, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL), and Cynata Therapeutics (ASX: CYP), and is a founder and Director of Avenge Bio. He won the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Regional Life Sciences Award in 2014 for his work at Antares Pharma.

"We are thrilled to tap into Paul's unique expertise in leveraging bioengineering platforms like ours," said Ramille Shah, Ph.D., Dimension Inx Co-Founder, Head of R&D and Chief Scientific Officer. "Further, his experiences as an entrepreneur and scaling innovative companies will be instrumental as we navigate our therapeutic development milestones ahead."

"I look forward to partnering with Dimension's outstanding team and board as we embark on this important phase of growth," said Dr. Wotton. "The company's proprietary biomaterials platform that uses tissue-specific microenvironments can be a game changer for how we direct cells to restore healthy tissues and organ systems to deliver novel therapies to patients with high unmet needs."

Chris Ehrlich joins the company as Senior Advisor focusing on corporate development and financial strategy. He is widely recognized for his strategic leadership and ability to drive company growth, bringing over 25 years of experience across biotech and medtech. Mr. Ehrlich currently serves as the CEO of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. Previously, he was the Senior Managing Director and Head of Locust Walk's biopharma practice where he led multiple transactions for emerging life sciences companies. Prior to Locust Walk, he was a Managing Director at venture capital fund InterWest Partners, where he served on the boards of KAI Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Amgen), Biomimetic Therapeutics, Inc. (acquired by Wright Medical Technologies), Invuity (acquired by Stryker), and Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

"I am excited to work with the Dimension team and the board of directors to realize the incredible potential of their materials-centric approach to treating complex disease," said Mr. Ehrlich. "The company has the passion, grit and talent to be a strong partner in this new wave of engineered tissue therapeutics."

Dimension Inx utilizes a proprietary biomaterials and 3D-printing platform to engineer three-dimensional microenvironments that direct cell behavior and serve as therapeutic interventions. The company announced the world's first 3D-printed regenerative product cleared by the U.S. FDA earlier this year coincident with its Series A financing. This new funding is directed at advancing development of therapeutics for functional organ restoration, including restoring ovarian function to expand options for fertility preservation.

"Our company is incredibly fortunate to benefit from the corporate growth perspective that Paul and Chris bring to the table," said Caralynn Nowinski Collens, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dimension Inx. "Their partnership will undoubtedly prove valuable as we augment our platform and continue to develop the next generation of regenerative therapeutics to cure complex disease."

For a full list of board directors and advisors, please visit https://www.dimensioninx.com/about .

ABOUT DIMENSION INX

Dimension Inx is a biomaterials platform company. We design and develop therapeutic products that restore tissue and organ function.

Our materials-centric approach enables biofunctionality without compromising manufacturability. We precisely tune our biomaterials to create clinical solutions not otherwise possible. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with biotech and medical device partners to help solve their most challenging materials problems, and internally develop medical products for various therapeutic applications ranging from bone regeneration to fertility preservation.

Dimension Inx is proudly based in Chicago, IL. To learn more about our team and our technology, please visit www.dimensioninx.com.

Dimension Inx. Biomaterials, reimagined.

Media Contact

Cole Johnson

Dimension Inx Corp.

ColeJohnson@dimensioninx.com

View original content:

SOURCE Dimension Inx