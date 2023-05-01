Technology from Food Cycle Science Corporation Turns Food Waste into a Nutrient-Rich Soil

Amendment, Reducing the Volume of Food Waste by up to 90 percent

CLEVELAND, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding efforts to address the urgent problem of food waste, Vitamix® and its technology partner, Food Cycle Science Corporation, are introducing a new-generation FoodCycler® – the Eco 5, a premium upgrade sized to address the food waste of an entire household with a streamlined look.

Vitamix® Introduces the Sleek Eco 5 – a FoodCycler® with Double the Capacity (PRNewswire)

With 5 liters of food waste capacity – compared to the Vitamix FC-50's 2.5 liters – the Eco 5 is not only larger than the previous generation, but also a step up in terms of style. It features a refillable carbon filter, creating less waste than disposable versions. Yet, just like the FC-50 introduced in 2020, the Eco 5 reduces the volume of food waste by 90% in just a few hours.

The FoodCycler technology behind the Eco 5 – as well as the FC-50 – was developed by Food Cycle Science, a Canadian company dedicated to reducing food waste through innovative commercial, municipal and household food recycling programs.

Combining this expertise with Vitamix's design and manufacturing leadership – as well as the brand's reputation for reliability and durability – brings consumers a simple, mess-free alternative to traditional composting that fits on the kitchen counter.

Decomposing food waste is responsible for about 6% of all global greenhouse gas, according to a 2018 study published in Science1, a peer-reviewed journal. To put that in context, the impact from food waste is roughly three times that of all global emissions from aviation.

"Vitamix made a name for ourselves creating high-performance blenders that allow consumers to use every part of an ingredient, addressing one component of the food waste problem, but expanding into the food cycler category creates solutions for the whole life cycle of our food," explained Laura Ostenkamp, Vice President, Marketing & Product, at Vitamix.

"We are facing a global food waste crisis, and this technology empowers ordinary families to easily take ownership of the problem, and reduce or eliminate their own food waste stream in a clean and convenient process," said Bradley Crepeau, Chief Executive Officer at Food Cycle Science.

According to the EPA, food is one of the largest categories of household waste, making up 21.5% of all municipal solid waste. By greatly shrinking or eliminating their food waste, families could reduce their overall waste stream by nearly a quarter.

Lightweight, quiet, easy-to-use, and odorless, the Eco 5 is compact, occupying only about 1 cubic foot of space. With its sleek profile and rounded edges, it can be stored anywhere with a nearby outlet, from the countertop to under the sink, in the garage or in a closet.

The 5-liter collection bucket is removable and can be moved around the kitchen wherever it is convenient to gather food waste. When you are ready to process the food waste, simply place the bucket in the Eco 5 and press the start button.

The Eco 5 works by quietly pulverizing the food waste while at the same time aerating and heating it. The result is a dry, nutrient-rich soil amendment that can be used for gardening applications.

The Eco 5's unique grinding system is so effective that it can break down nearly every type of food waste – including meat, bones, and shells – into a dry, fine powder.

The Eco 5 comes with a three-year warranty and is available at vitamix.com for $599.95 USD/$819.95 CAD. For photos of the Eco 5, go here.

About Vitamix

The Vitamix family of companies, privately held and family-owned since 1921, is now in its 102nd year and continuing the commitment to healthy, whole-food eating. Millions of people around the world employ Vitamix machines as a means of preparing nutritious foods in their home kitchens. The company also manufactures high-performance blenders and accessories for commercial kitchens. The company's commercial customer list reads like a "Who's Who" of major restaurant chains, and gourmet chefs say their Vitamix machines are as important to them as their knives. The company developed the first true commercial blender in the early 1990s, which ignited the smoothie movement, and has been named the Best in Class Overall beverage blender for nine consecutive years by readers of Foodservice Equipment & Supplies magazine. Vitamix continues to win awards for its products, culture, and user experience, and is found in more than 130 countries. The company is headquartered in Olmsted Township, Ohio, near Cleveland. For more information, please visit us at vitamix.com.

About Food Cycle Science Corporation

Food Cycle Science Corporation believes the food waste crisis can be solved if people have access to the right science-backed tools. The company offers solutions for households, municipalities and commercial entities, including a line of high-volume commercial FoodCycler machines and programs for municipalities that can save up to 50% in food waste costs. Food Cycle Science holds several international patents for its technology, including the one-of-a-kind Vortech™ grinding system employed in the Eco 5. The company is Canadian-owned and based in Ottawa, Ontario. For more information, visit https://foodcyclescience.com.

1 Poore, J., & Nemecek, T. (2018). Reducing food's environmental impacts through producers and consumers. Science, 360(6392), 987-992. Cited in Our World in Data.

Vitamix® Introduces the Sleek Eco 5 – a FoodCycler® with Double the Capacity (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Vitamix) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vitamix