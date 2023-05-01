Republic Capital Advises Brainard Capital Management on Combination with Pathstone Family Office

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, wealth and asset management communities, is pleased to have served as exclusive financial advisor to Brainard Capital Management, LLC ("Brainard"), an Austin, TX based investment advisory firm with approximately $2 billion in combined assets under management and administration, on its agreement to be acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC ("Pathstone").

Founded by Owen Brainard in 2004 and based in Austin, TX, Brainard advises a select group of technology entrepreneurs and family-office clients, drawing on more than 20 years of wealth management experience. The firm has significant experience with issues specific to company founders and early employees, such as founder's stock and options management, taxation, estate and trust design, and philanthropic planning. Brainard advises clients on secondary market liquidity, angel investing, single stock hedging strategies, and portfolio management.

Pathstone is an independently operated, partner-owned advisory firm offering comprehensive family office services and customized investment advice for families, family offices, and foundations and endowments. The combination with Brainard brings Pathstone's total assets under advisement and administration to over $80 billion. Pathstone will now have offices in 17 cities nationwide with over 350 team members, more than 180 of whom are shareholders of the firm.

Peter Nesvold, Partner of Republic Capital said, "Owen Brainard has built an incredible firm over the past 19 years involving an impressive client list of entrepreneurs, executives and family offices. Brainard is a great fit to join Pathstone and we are pleased to have helped with this transaction."

The acquisition will allow the Brainard team to gain access to Pathstone's infrastructure, services, and additional personnel support, allowing them to expand their offerings to clients and accelerate their growth.

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group is an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, wealth and asset management communities. We partner with firms that are at the leading edge of M&A activity and are active participants in the transformation of the industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.republiccapgroup.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/republic-capital-group.

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.

Media Contact: Candace Langston, clangston@republiccapgroup.com

