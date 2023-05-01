Pet Honesty Joins in Amazon's Pet Day to Offer Affordable Support for Pets' Health This Spring

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Honesty, a leading natural pet health supplement brand with more than 110,000 five-star reviews, will be featured as a top deal in this year's Amazon's Pet Day event on May 2nd and 3rd. The brand is offering 30 percent off many of its bestselling products for dogs and cats.

Pet Honesty's popular springtime relief from seasonal itching and discomfort for dogs is offered with Allergy Skin Health and Flea + Tick Support. And to help dogs and fresh green grass co-exist in harmony, Grass Green uniquely helps to improve your dog's digestion with probiotics and enzymes, while also reducing the level of nitrogen in a dog's urine, which is the real culprit in turning bright green grass to a dull tan color.

Pet Honesty's award-winning dual-texture cat supplements is offered to address cats' popular health needs such as Hairball Support, Calming, and Hip & Joint. The supplements were created with finicky cats in mind, offering a taste loved by nine out of 10 cats based on independent taste studies, and offering more cat parents peace of mind that their cat will take their vitamins.

Both dogs and cats benefit from Pet Honesty's fan-favorite Omega 3 Fish Oil made with wild-caught fish from Iceland. It offers natural EPA and DHA fatty acids for healthy skin & coat, while supporting immunity, hip joint, brain, and heart health. Pet parents will love how the fish oil is naturally purified to remove 99.9% of fishy smell and taste, and mixes easily into pets' food.

Pet Honesty offers a variety of natural pet supplements to unleash more joyful moments with your pet. From a multivitamin for daily proactive health, probiotics for digestion and gut health, improved mobility supplements focused on hip & joint restoration, to the brand's newest hemp-free innovation providing calming aid for the more anxious pet, and more.

Pet Honesty, a trusted leader in premium, natural pet health products, is on a mission to help pet parents elevate their pet's vitality for more joyful moments together. Founded originally as an innovative e-commerce brand in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, TX, the company specializes in vet-approved pet supplements made with natural base ingredients and premium active ingredients, providing functional pet health benefits backed by science and certified by the NASC. Pet Honesty products are formulated in an FDA registered facility in the U.S.A. and available for purchase online at Pethonesty.com, Amazon, Chewy, Petco.com, and at Petco and Tractor Supply Co. retail stores nationwide and select neighborhood pet retailers. For personalized guidance and education about Pet Honesty products, visit Pethonesty.com and follow @PetHonesty on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

