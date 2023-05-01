BEVERLY HILLS DEBUTS 'CUISINE & COUTURE SERIES,' CELEBRATING THE CONVERGENCE OF FASHION AND FOOD

As Part One Launches this May, Beverly Hills Offers a

Taste of the Met Gala with New Menu Items and Influencer Collaborations

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Conference and Visitors Bureau (BHCVB) is excited to announce the launch of its new series 'Cuisine & Couture,' honoring Beverly Hills, the intersection of couture fashion, fine cuisine and some of the most luxurious hotels in the world. In true Beverly Hills style, the initiative celebrates some of fashion's greatest events with the best the city has to offer. The series will launch with an homage to The Met Gala and this year's theme - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Locals and visitors alike can experience this year's theme throughout the month of May with videos and special dishes at participating hotels. 'Cuisine & Couture' will continue with new culinary offerings for September's New York Fashion Week and the 2024 Awards Season.

"In Beverly Hills, art transcends the traditional. The beauty of art is found everywhere, from thoughtfully plated dishes in our hotels to our boutique and fashion house-lined streets. Whether strolling along the city's famed shopping streets or dining in one of our celebrated eateries, fashion and food have long been intertwined here," said Julie Wagner, CEO of the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau. "With our new 'Cuisine & Couture' series, we wanted to showcase all that the city has to offer in a unique way."

Newly welcomed Executive Chef Dameon Evers of THEBlvd at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel presents a Pastrami Smoked Beet with Barbecue Tomatoes, Watercress, Beet Vinaigrette and Roasted Hazelnuts. The hearty beet dish celebrates Karl Lagerfeld's penchant for a pop of red, which would become even more significant in his career as countless muses, models and actresses walked the red carpet in his designs. Digital creator Rini Jain of @rinisphere accompanied Chef Evers to create the bold dish together, where they discussed how Beverly Wilshire's setting along Rodeo Drive continually inspires his work.

At L'Restaurant of L'Ermitage Beverly Hills, Michelin-starred pastry chef Nick Muncy introduces Whipped Coconut, featuring coconut whipped into a marshmallow ring – resembling Karl Lagerfeld's tall white shirt collar – with coconut tapioca pudding at the center, seasoned with citrus zest and layered with blackberries and mint. Blackberry sorbet will finish the dish, topped with a dehydrated meringue disc spotlighting an airbrushed image of Karl's iconic sunglasses. Chef Muncy joined Caitlyn Chase of @caitlynchase – Caviar & Cashmere founder and long-time admirer of L'Ermitage – to prepare the delicacy and share fond memories in Beverly Hills, finding high design and gastronomic moments in all directions.

Beverly Hills visitors who want to continue their epicurean journey through the lens of Mr. Lagerfeld can visit the Lobby Lounge at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, where Executive Pastry Chef Mathias Boirie created a Chocolate Old Fashioned cocktail – complete with a chocolate Chanel inspired garnish – nodding to Karl Lagerfeld's classic and timeless creativity.

For more information on Beverly Hills, please visit www.lovebeverlyhills.com. The 'Cuisine & Couture' video series can be found on Instagram via @lovebevhills.

About Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, a premier travel destination, is a charming, walkable and pet-friendly city with a village-like atmosphere that attracts people from around the globe. Visitors will find five-star hotel accommodations, world-class indoor/outdoor dining, acclaimed spas and unrivalled shopping, including the world-renowned Rodeo Drive, all within 5.71 square miles. The city's lush parks, outdoor plazas and wide, palm tree-lined streets frame a multitude of art, architecture and grand mansions. Learn more at LoveBeverlyHills.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

