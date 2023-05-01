BAR DOG WINE SEARCHES FOR AMERICA'S NEXT TOP BAR DOG

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sit, stay, now strut your stuff! Bar Dog , a range of easy-drinking California wines, is launching a nationwide search to find America's Next Top Bar Dog. In celebration of National Pet Month, pet parents are invited to submit the best photos of their dog for the chance to become the new face of Bar Dog Wine, adorning one of the wine labels in 2024 and stealing the coveted title of America's Next Top Bar Dog.

Photos can be submitted at www.bardogwine.com and @bardogwine on Instagram from May 1st through May 31st. Ten finalists will then be selected and voted on during Pet Appreciation Week (June 4th - June 10th), with the winner announced the week of June 12.

"Bar Dog wines were created to bring wine and dog lovers together," explained Jenna Duran, Bar Dog Vice President of Marketing. "National Pet month is the perfect time to give our loyal customers an unprecedented chance to engage with the wine and have their pup featured on next year's Bar Dog label."

Producing impeccable wine for humans that love dogs, Bar Dog is known for their Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Additional varietals include Red Blend, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc and Sparkling. Bar Dog is available in almost all states with its primary markets being CA, MI, TX, NC and IL.

For more information, visit www.bardogwine.com or @bardogwine on Instagram.

About Bar Dog Wine

Bar Dog is a delectable California wine made to be enjoyed every day. For the love of dogs and all they bring to our lives, Bar Dog wines has committed to supporting rescue shelters across North America in partnership with the Petfinder Foundation. The Bar Dog Operations Grant via Petfinder Foundation awards grants distributed directly from an annual $50,000 fund supported by the sales of Bar Dog wines in the U.S. and Canada. To date, Bar Dog has donated over $95,000 in total and supported over 8,000 animals in need. These non-restricted operating grants help shelters provide pet food, supplies, and veterinary treatment for dogs awaiting adoption.

