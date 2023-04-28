This Week in People & Culture News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including a new report of women's experiences in the workplace
- Deloitte's Women @ Work report reveals signs of progress, but much work remains to improve women's experiences in the workplace
Emma Codd, Deloitte Global Inclusion Leader, said, "We're seeing a worsening picture when it comes to critical workplace aspects, such as mental health support. And the vast majority of respondents do not believe that their employer is taking concrete steps to deliver on its commitments to gender equality."
- Autism Speaks Launches Autism by the Numbers to Increase Accessibility of Autism Information across the United States
For the first time, the Autism by the Numbers Dashboard and Annual Report centralize autism data across the United States to foster insights into the systems that serve autistic individuals , spotlight accessibility of supports and services, and enable advocacy in key areas for the autistic community.
- Stillman College Wins the 34th Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, America's Premier HBCU Academic Competition
Honda Campus All-Star Challenge is a year-round program that celebrates Black excellence and challenges students to expand their scope of knowledge on a wide range of topics, with the opportunity to gain lifelong learning skills, including leadership, collaboration, and sportsmanship.
- Nielsen Reveals Increasing Value of AANHPI TV Content and Audiences in 2023 Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Diverse Intelligence Series Report
In addition, the report shows high bingeability scores of Asian-led content across top streaming platforms and opportunities for advertisers to better engage AANHPI audiences.
- Susan G. Komen® Continues its Partnership with Mielle Organics to Fight Breast Cancer Disparities in Black and Brown Communities
"Mielle Organics is a leader in the natural hair and personal care industry, and we are thrilled to partner with them this year," said Sarah Rosales, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Susan G. Komen. "Komen is committed to closing the health equity gap, and partnerships like these help us reach and inform historically marginalized communities about the disease."
- Lowe's donates $2 million to Building Homes for Heroes to construct and modify homes for veterans and first responders
Lowe's donation – the largest single corporate gift Building Homes for Heroes has received since 2020 – will help the nonprofit construct, modify, and gift as many as 75 homes over the next two years for veterans, police, firefighters, and other emergency first responders and their families.
- The HBCU Founders Initiative and UNCF Host Better Futures Pitch Competition for Startup Founders from Historically Black Colleges and Universities
The competition was held on April 21st at the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C. and featured 10 top-performing startups from the HBCU Founders Fellowship program competing for up to $25,000 in funding.
- EBONY Media Group to Produce SHE-E-O: Business Disruptors Series
This latest collaboration between EBONY and Walmart supports each brand's commitment to amplifying Black voices. The SHE-E-O: Business Disruptors series will cover challenges and triumphs in developing a product, sourcing vendors and ingredients, building and financing a business, and bringing products to market.
- EducationDynamics Announces 2023 Minority First Generation Scholarship
EducationDynamics has announced its 2023 Minority First Generation Scholarship, marking the third year it will award a $10,000 scholarship to one minority student pursuing their academic dreams.
- The AAKOMA Project Presents a Two-Day Free Virtual Experience Dedicated to Improving the Mental Health of Youth of Color
The meteoric rise and pernicious persistence of racial trauma, abuse, suicide, depression and anxiety amongst youth makes Mental Health Awareness Month 2023 the opportune time to gather diverse advocates, celebrities, parents/caregivers, practitioners and youth themselves to discuss the whys and solutions to improve society as a whole," said The AAKOMA Project Founder, Dr. Alfiee.
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and The Rockefeller Foundation join forces to increase healthy food access, improve health outcomes for Veterans
Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation, said, "I am proud the Foundation will be collaborating with the VA to help make American Veterans' lives healthier and more food secure. This program will also help to accelerate our understanding and use of these programs as an integral part of health care delivery to the benefit of millions of other Americans."
