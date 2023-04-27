Virtusa achieves HITRUST r2 certification, showcasing its commitment to the highest level of information security and data protection in the healthcare and life sciences industry.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, has announced that it has achieved HITRUST r2 certification for its implemented systems and platforms. Therefore, this certification specifically covers the systems and platforms that Virtusa uses to provide services to its customers in the HLS segment. This achievement is a significant milestone in Virtusa's journey to ensure the highest level of information security and data protection for its customers.

The HITRUST framework is a comprehensive set of security controls that covers a wide range of security domains. It provides a standardized approach to managing risk and protecting sensitive health information. By adopting HITRUST, healthcare organizations can demonstrate compliance with industry regulations such as HIPAA and HITECH and reduce the risk of costly penalties and fines.

"Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can't provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, at HITRUST. "Achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is a reliable assurance that Virtusa takes compliance and information risk management seriously."

Virtusa has once again earned HITRUST r2 certification demonstrating its ongoing commitment to information security and data protection. Additionally, Virtusa's success in meeting the rigorous and comprehensive requirements of the HITRUST CSF v9.6 Risk-based, 2-year (r2) showcases its expertise and leadership in the industry and highlights its commitment to ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance.

"We are pleased to receive the HITRUST certification. This certification demonstrates our commitment to meeting the highest standards of information security and protecting sensitive health information. As our customers continue their digital transformation journey, the HITRUST certification helps us to provide our customers with highly secure and compliant services" said Mallesh Kalary, Executive Vice President, SBU Head - Healthcare & Life Sciences, Virtusa. "Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to address current and emerging threats and meet complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements," said, Ram P, Executive Vice President & Global CIO, of Virtusa. Ram further added, "We are pleased to demonstrate the highest standards of data protection and information security to our customers by achieving the rigorous HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

Virtusa's achievement of HITRUST r2 certification is a testament to its commitment to information security and data protection. It reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations seeking to protect their sensitive health information.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their businesses with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption. Discover more at:

