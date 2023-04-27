ROSEWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS TO DEBUT IN THE MALDIVES WITH ROSEWOOD RANFARU

HONG KONG, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most coveted island destinations on the planet, the Maldives is considered by many to be the ultimate luxury wanderlust experience. This picturesque archipelago boasts bright white sands, warm calm waters and a standard of hospitality that is second to none. Now, having achieved worldwide recognition as a preeminent tropical paradise, the Maldives is looking toward the future with an eye on longevity and sustainability, making the destination a natural fit for the unique approach to luxury lifestyle offered by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®. Rosewood Ranfaru, opening on the islands in 2027, is the latest development in the discerning brand's thoughtful growth pipeline. The resort will reflect Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy through a highly curated experience that emphasizes privacy, luxury, and a connection to the natural habitat.

Stretched across a striking chain of private islands around a pristine lagoon in the South Male Atoll, Rosewood Ranfaru will be situated less than an hour away from Velana International Airport in Male. From touchdown to toes in the sand, guests will be able to make the journey to the resort via either a 35-minute yacht ride or a ten-minute seaplane hop. Both experiences will exude the same level of luxury that awaits on the property's shores. Upon arrival to the resort, travelers will be met with endless opportunity to embark on truly restorative getaways, all surrounded by stunning views of the world's most beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Developed by Estithmar Holding, this project represents the next generation of Maldives tourism and elevates the overall luxury offerings available in this sublime corner of the globe.

"The Maldives has its own mystique and allure," says Radha Arora, President of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. "Given its well-earned reputation as a haven for discerning travelers, we are excited to bring our unique brand of lifestyle and hospitality to this chain of islands. We are confident that through our commitment to immersive amenities, world-class design, and high-touch service, Rosewood will be able to offer the next iteration of Maldivian paradise."

Rosewood Ranfaru will offer approximately 120 beachfront and overwater villas, ranging in size from one- to five-bedrooms, all with private pools and a select number located on private islands. In true Rosewood fashion, unsurpassed service and amenities will be central to the guest experience, including a Rosewood Explorer's Club to spark discovery and inspire imagination among the youngest visitors. At the heart of the property will lie several specialty restaurants, a beach club, and an Asaya® well-being facility and fitness center, together offering a holistic wellness escape. A true leisure oasis, Rosewood Ranfaru will also feature numerous swimming pools, both for adults and families; paddle courts, and an array of water sports that will allow guests to fully explore the peaceful and crystal-clear waters of the encircling lagoon.

"I am delighted to announce our latest investment in the Maldives, a destination that offers unparalleled beauty and a vibrant culture, making it one of the most attractive tourist spots in the world," says Moutaz AlKhayyat, Chairman of Estithmar Holding. "We believe that the Maldives is an ideal location for investment and tourism, and it continues to attract visitors and investors from around the world with its friendly atmosphere and supportive government policies. Our new resort development aligns perfectly with our company's vision and growth plans, and we are excited about the prospect of expanding our portfolio of luxury travel destinations."

Rosewood Ranfaru's world-class team of associates will leverage their rich understanding of the destination to create a highly curated menu of on- and off-property experiences designed to truly immerse guests into their surroundings. Their guiding mission will be to showcase the undiscovered sides of this island paradise.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts manages a global collection of 30 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 18 countries. Each Rosewood® property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.

About Estithmar Holding

Estithmar Holding is a Qatari public listed company with a diverse portfolio of 45 companies operating in 5 strategic sectors through its 5 major divisions.

The company has a strong track record of growth and profitability, and is well-governed with a lean, optimized team that delivers quality in record time.

With 91 nationalities and 30,000 employees, Estithmar Holding is committed to a customer-centric culture that makes it the go-to company in Qatar and beyond.

The company's healthcare division, Elegancia Healthcare, owns and operates The View hospital in affiliation with Cedars Sinai, and will soon open the Korean Medical Center and two other hospitals.

Elegancia Services the second division includes leading companies in facility management, industrial and high-end catering, construction material trading, and human resources supply.

The Third division is Estithmar Ventures a company that develops touristic destinations in Qatar and luxury travel resorts in the Maldives and elsewhere.

Elegancia Contracting leads in MEP, landscaping, fit out, water technology, and other areas in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Elegancia Industries the fifth division include steel, marble, and joinery factories, and is expanding into modular construction with a big and state of the art factory due soon.

Estithmar Holding's future plans include geographic expansion, with a presence in Saudi Arabia and the Maldives, as well as diversification into new sectors. The company is committed to ESG principles and seeks to balance economic growth with social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

