LovelyWholesale Launched Summer Collection ----Pulsating Dreams

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LovelyWholesale ("LW" or "the Company"), an international quick-to-market online women's fashion brand, launched its early summer collection Pulsating Dreams on April 20.

This Pulsating Dreams collection is focused on the use of bold colors, like Digital Lavender and Viva Magenta, Pantone's color of 2023, to create a mood of vibrancy, optimism, and youthful exuberance. All the outfits in this collection are suitable for vacation dressing needs, including dresses, matching sets, swimsuits, and sandals. LovelyWholesale aims to inspire people to convey vitality, energy, and happiness through this summer collection.

(PRNewswire)

"Bright and bold color palettes are a perfect way to make you stand out from the crowd," Monica said, the head of the LW Design Dept.

As Laurie Pressman (vice president of Pantone) said "Refusing to step back to the life we once considered normal, or the status quo, we are instead embracing the experience we've had to look upon this as an opportunity to write a new narrative for ourselves and establish a new vision. We've opened this door to a whole new way of living." LovelyWholesale hopes this summer collection can meet as much as possible the customers' vacation needs, ensuring that customers can find something stunning for vacation sunny days.

Besides bright and bold colors, the Pulsating Dreams collection uses high slits, see-through patchwork, and cut-outs design features to highlight the 2023 vacation theme. These design features are just for those who are looking to add some personality to their vacation wardrobe.

"We've received some reviews of this bright summer collection from our loyal customers since last weekend, saying that they absolutely love the dresses from the new collection and can't wait for a day out in the sun," said Jovan, the CMO of LW.

LovelyWholesale invites everyone to enjoy the new collection and start planning a perfect summer vacation at the end of April. Visiting LovelyWholesale website or App for more information.

About LovelyWholesale:

Founded in 2010, LovelyWholesale supplies more than 10 thousand types of fashionable clothing, shoes, sexy lingerie, and accessories. The company focuses on providing higher-quality products at competitive prices to customers all over the world. LovelyWholesale customers know they can trust us for everything they need from the latest trend-led pieces and celebrity inspired looks, to the everyday wardrobe staples and that ultimate party piece. LovelyWholesale expects every customer can find their loved style and enjoy shopping here.

LovelyWholesale has factories and warehouses all around the world. With the great advantage of fabric resources and hundreds of fashion buyers, LovelyWholesale can provide customers with the latest fashion trends and affordable prices for the first time. Over the past 12 years of operation, LovelyWholesale has become one of the most popular online fashion stores in North America.

To learn more about LovelyWholesale, follow us at lovelywholesale.com and instagram.com/lovelywholesale_online

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lovelywholesale