Flack Global Metals Opens First Physical Location in Houston

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flack Global Metals (FGM) today announced it has opened its first physical metals service center on the campus of North Shore Steel located near the Port of Houston. The 60,000 sq. ft. facility complements FGM's geography-agnostic business model, leveraging a vetted network of toll processors to support client needs that is now strengthened by FGM's Houston presence. The selection of Houston for the company's first physical location provides strategic advantages, considering the Port of Houston is one of the largest steel ports in North America, with a total steel tonnage of more than 1.3 million tons in Q1 2022. (porthouston.com)

"Until now, we have relied exclusively on the vast network of toll warehouses and processors here in the USA. We built our business on our relationships with these entities and they will continue to be critical to our ongoing success," said Keith Shuttlesworth, Chief Commercial Officer for FGM. "Our Houston location augments our ability to control material flows in and out of the South and allow us to better manage certain high-touch supply chains for our clients."

FGM's Houston location is equipped to service a wide array of metals products including painted hot rolled, cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, and aluminum as well as bare and acrylic coated galvanized and galvalume, bare aluminum, and stainless steel products. The facility includes both indoor and outdoor storage space and a state-of-the-art Pro Eco Slitting Line with specifications that include:

0.012" minimum up to 0.135"maximum thickness capabilities

Up to 66" wide master coil

72" maximum coil OD, 30" minimum coil OD

20" ID or 24" ID acceptable

60,000 lb. maximum entry and exit coil weight

6,000 TPM capacity

In 2010, Flack Global Metals (FGM) was founded with the mission to reinvent how metal is bought and sold. Over thirteen years later, the company has evolved into a hybrid organization combining an innovative domestic flat-rolled metals distributor and supply chain manager, a financial services firm supported by the most sophisticated ferrous trading desk in the industry known as Flack Metal Bank (FMB), and an investment platform focused on steel-consuming OEMs called Flack Manufacturing Investments (FMI). Together, these entities deliver certainty and provide optionality to control commodity price risk in the volatile steel industry.

