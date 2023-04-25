US Navy Selects Interos for Its Enterprise-wide Supply Chain Risk Management Capability

Transformational award leverages Interos' market-leading supply chain resilience technology to secure the defense industrial base and bolster global competitiveness

ARLINGTON, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos, creator of the world's leading AI-powered supply chain resilience platform, today announced a landmark contract with the U.S. Navy to drive supply chain digital transformation and resilience across its global warfighting infrastructure.

Interos (www.Interos.net) provides eco-system mapping and supply chain risk solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Interos) (PRNewswire)

The award enables the first ever Navy-wide Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) capability for its more than 30 support organizations and field activities around the world, providing tools, intelligence, and counsel to ensure network cohesion and resilience. Interos will be embedded within the Navy's Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) organization, a move that marks a major milestone for DoD resilience, global competitiveness, and national security.

PEO IWS is establishing an enterprise SCRM solution for the Navy to develop, deliver, and sustain operationally dominant Combat Systems to the Navy and its maritime allies.

"Our enterprise approach enables a whole-of-government information sharing strategy to standardizing and scaling next generation SCRM capabilities essential to defense procurement and force readiness," says Robert Stukes, PEO IWS Chief Logistician U.S. Navy Acquisitions Office. "Working with Interos' SCRM visibility and resilience technology is accelerating our transition from analyzing lagging to leading risk indicators to protect the weapons systems supply chain from concentration risk, foreign intrusions, restricted entities, and other national security concerns."

The agreement provides a preemptive response to assess, identify, and mitigate multifactor supply chain risks using Interos' first of its kind relationship discovery and scoring methodology. It supports the government-wide mandate to shore up the nation's defense industrial base — which has been brought to the forefront due to crises such as the Russia/Ukraine War and through White House forced labor listings and Executive Orders 14017 and 14028.

"In the new normal of increased geopolitical complexity, higher regulatory standards, and constant disruption, there is no defensible position for the supply chain status quo," explains Jennifer Bisceglie, Founder & CEO, Interos. "As a trusted and long-standing provider to government agencies, we are proud to provide the intelligence and technology foundation for the Navy's enterprise-wide approach to help government supply chains adapt to these realities and mitigate the risk of threat actors in the weapons supply chain."

The enterprise approach will integrate monitoring, alerting and other risk reduction capabilities across numerous government sourcing programs. At a time of heightened national security concerns, it also strengthens the DoD's operational performance and deterrent capabilities.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) hailed the agreement, saying: "Interos' innovative digital supply chain management technologies will support Navy operations and ensure that our forces are getting high-quality shipments on time. This is an important moment for strengthening the Navy's supply chain resiliency and enabling the Navy to be intentional about where it sources its needs, along every step of its supply chain. I'm proud to see this achievement for Interos and the Navy."

Interos is the operational resilience company – creating the most trusted and transparent supply chains in the world. Our pioneering scoring and relationship discovery technologies enable customers to automate risk assessment, detection, and response. As the world's only operational resilience platform, we protect organizations from regulatory violations, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, bankruptcy, catastrophe, and other supplier vulnerabilities. Interos serves a variety of commercial, government, and public sector customers around the world, from within the members of the Five Eyes countries as well as a host of Global Fortune 500 companies.

