More Engaged, Resilient, and Purposeful: Kumanu Announces Results of Its Wellbeing 3.0 Impact Study

Company study finds improvement in measures of employee retention intent, as well as ability to manage emotions among platform users

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumanu, the purpose-centered wellbeing company, today announced the results of a year-long analysis of key wellbeing indicators among participants in its third-generation wellbeing platform.

Participants studied over this period demonstrated the following improvements in core workforce engagement metrics. Among those at elevated risk:

Work burnout declined for 46%, with 1 in 3 no longer at elevated risk

Work engagement rose for 45%, with 1 in 3 falling out of the high risk category

Retention intent (self-assessed likelihood of staying) increased for 59%, with half of those at high risk of leaving no longer showing turnover intention.

When looking at measures of mental health among participants, the following trends emerged. Among those showing elevated risk in their first measurement:

Anxiety declined for 66%, with nearly half no longer at high risk

Depression risk reduced for 69%, with 5 in 10 falling out of the high risk category

Sense of resilience improved among 46% of participants.

Kumanu's approach to workforce wellbeing centers on the personal, social, and organizational determinants of health. Its unique platform experience scales several neuroscience-backed methods to help individuals cultivate purpose, connect to core values, and build purposeful daily habits.

Similar approaches have been found in lab and real-world research by Dr. Vic Strecher and colleagues to be strongly associated with emotional self-regulation. Dr. Strecher founded Kumanu with the intent of scaling these evidence-based techniques with technology, as part of a third-generation wellbeing platform.

In the Kumanu workforce study, sense of purpose in life improved for 49%, and purpose at work improved for 45% among those with lower sense of purpose at the start. Consistent with research-backed predictions, 50% of those with baseline risk reported an improved ability to self-regulate their emotions.

"We've seen these effects on people's ability to regulate emotions, stay focused on what's most important, and change their behaviors in the lab," said Strecher. "Now we see real-world trend data that reinforces the idea that it's possible in the real world, and at workforce scale. When you build up your purpose 'muscle' through a systematic and individually tailored focus on your authentic 'why,' it's easier to align your behaviors with your intentions, and bring your best self to what matters most at work, and in life. Kumanu's wellbeing platform provides powerful scaffolding to help you do just that."

Average time between baseline and follow up measurements among those using the Kumanu platform were four to six months, suggesting effects may be more enduring than those from one-time workshops or training programs. All results reached statistical significance.

"We're seeing more organizations widen and deepen their focus when it comes to wellbeing," said Dr. Jessica Grossmeier, widely known industry researcher, and author of the acclaimed 2022 book Reimagining Workplace Well-Being: Fostering a Culture of Purpose, Connection, and Transcendence. "What used to be predominantly seen as a preventive employee health benefit is increasingly seen as a cornerstone of leadership, productivity, and positive work culture. Kumanu's approach holds promise to help hybrid workforces feel more connected to each other, to what matters most, and to a deeper sense of wellbeing."

About Kumanu

Kumanu helps organizations transform their approach to workforce wellbeing by addressing root causes often missed in traditional programs; the Personal, Social, and Organizational Determinants of Health. Kumanu is leading the Wellbeing 3.0 movement. For more information, visit www.kumanu.com.

