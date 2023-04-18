HONG KONG, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang province, is aiming to reshape itself as the leader of the national digital economy.

20+ Leaders of Hangzhou’s Digital Tech Economy Exhibit at InnoEX (PRNewswire)

In 2019, Hangzhou's "City Brain" made its debut in Hong Kong. After a three-year hiatus, Hangzhou led a delegation of more than 20 companies and institutions at the forefront of the city's digital economy to Hong Kong to showcase their accomplishments at the 2023 InnoEX, from April 12 to 15.

Hangzhou's 270-square-meter booth is where a wide array of application scenarios such as the City Brain 2.0, the Hubin Smart Business District application platform and Asian Games Park command center were on display. More than 20 tech leaders gave presentations on their highlights, 6 companies debuted new products and technologies.

The AI-powered smart city platform Hangzhou City Brain 2.0, a community-centered project, seeks to redefine the neighborhood of tomorrow by promoting projects that lead to better housing and transportation solutions for all members of society. The China Vision Valley project focuses on the whole of the visual intelligence industrial chain to create an advanced manufacturing cluster the can serve as a model for the future of industrial development.

The global digital trade portal co-developed by Informa Markets and Hangzhou Expo Group promises to serve as an adjunct to the world's leading exhibition venues by integrating premium business trade resources and making them available globally through a digital platform, providing exhibitors and visitors with precise and professional trade services while enabling them to connect with a vastly expanded selection of potential clients, partners and suppliers from around the world during the exhibition period.

At the Hangzhou special promotion conference, Digital and Intelligent Hangzhou, Envisioning the Future, businesses, organizations and government agencies from Hangzhou and Hong Kong signed three memorandums of understanding (MOUs): the Global Digital Trade Expo Collaboration, the Hangzhou-Hongkong Science and Technology Collaborative Innovation Platform, and the Strategic Cooperation between Hangzhou Expo Group and PICO, opening up new spaces and possibilities for cooperation between the two cities.

More than 60 Hong Kong businesses and institutions participated in the "Digital + Service + Manufacturing Coupling and Symbiosis" Hangzhou-Hong Kong high-end service industry promotion conference, among them, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Blackstone, with a focus on bilateral investment and development as well as practical cooperation in the high-end service sector.

News Source: Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Hangzhou Municipal People's Government

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Hangzhou Municipal People's Government