Vale Appoints Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer for Energy Transition Metals Business

TORONTO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vale Base Metals, a leading supplier of energy transition metals nickel, copper and cobalt, today announced the appointment of Emily Olson as Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, effective April 24, 2023.

Olson brings nearly 20 years in leadership roles in highly regulated and capital-intensive industries across the United States and United Kingdom to Vale and will play a pivotal role in positioning the standalone base metals business as a premiere global transition metals platform, in line with previous disclosures.

"We are thrilled to have Emily join Vale at this exciting juncture," said Deshnee Naidoo, Executive Vice President of Vale's energy transition metals unit. "She has a proven track record with deep industrial and resource experience and a demonstrated ability to build relationships, with a strong personal commitment to the role of business in promoting sustainable development. I am confident she will make an immediate contribution as we accelerate our transformation."

Previously, Olson was Vice President for Global Strategic Relations with Freeport-McMoRan, responsible for driving global strategic initiatives inclusive of governments, partners and various external organizations, and integrating global advocacy and communications strategy while supporting non-technical risks across key project developments.

Before that, Olson was Senior Vice President for Europe and Russia at BP plc where she led execution of the company's sustainability strategy, from renewables to new ventures and partnerships, and helped shape strategy on climate policy. Over nearly 15 years at BP, she held key senior positions in Washington DC, Houston and London, including Vice President for BP's US$40 billion Southern Gas Corridor and Chief of Staff to the Deputy CEO as well as to the Chairman of the Board.

Olson has a degree in political science from Loyola University of Chicago and a master's degree in international strategy and diplomacy from the London School of Economics.

"I am incredibly pleased to be joining the base metals team at such a critical moment for the energy transition, the mining industry, and for Vale," Olson said. "Now more than ever, the mining industry has an essential role to play in helping the world decarbonize sustainably and responsibly. For me, it is imperative we continue our work to build trust and strong partnerships with stakeholders, governments and the communities where we operate. Vale is positioned with excellent assets, strong leadership, and a deep commitment to sustainability and creating long-term value."

Vale's energy transition metals business is one of the world's largest producers of high-quality nickel and an important producer of copper and responsibly sourced cobalt. With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and operations in Newfoundland & Labrador, Ontario, Manitoba, Indonesia and Brazil, the business delivers critical building blocks for a cleaner, greener future.

View original content:

SOURCE Vale Canada Limited