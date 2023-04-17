Tidal Twist flavor 5-hour ENERGY® shot Now Exclusively Available at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® Stores

Limited Edition Extra Strength Shot is the latest in 5-hour ENERGY flavor innovation

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of 5-hour ENERGY products have unleashed a new tsunami of flavor, Tidal Twist. The new Tidal Twist Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY shot will be sold exclusively at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway stores. The tide begins to roll into stores this month.

Tidal Twist 5-hour ENERGY is making waves at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway Stores. Hurry, as the tide will bring this flavor into retail for a limited time. (PRNewswire)

"The new Tidal Twist flavor will take 5-hour ENERGY fans on a wild ride," said Jeff Sigouin, president and chief executive officer of 5-hour ENERGY products. "We're thrilled to partner with 7-Eleven to offer this limited-edition flavor exclusively to their customers. Fans of 5-hour ENERGY will find Tidal Twist flavor the perfect item to fuel their cross-country journeys or boost their favorite summer activity."

The Tidal Twist is a tropical tsunami of flavor featuring the proprietary 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength blend containing B-vitamins, amino acids, nutrients, zero sugar and caffeine. With 230 mg of caffeine in each extra strength shot, it is equivalent to a 12-ounce cup of premium coffee. The new Tidal Twist 5-hour ENERGY shots feature limited edition artwork on the bottle. The moment fans taste it, their tastebuds will thank them!

"We love bringing our customers new and innovative products that can only be found at our stores – and can't wait to hear what they think about Tidal Twist," said Jack Stout, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at 7-Eleven.

The Tidal Twist flavor 5-hour ENERGY shot is the perfect pick me up for anyone looking to refuel before their next adventure. Fans should ride the wave into participating 7-Eleven and Speedway locations as the tide will only bring this limited-edition flavor into retail for a short time.

For those who want to enjoy their 5-hour ENERGY shot with just the touch of a button, customers can order it to their doorstep through the 7NOW Delivery app, in addition to over 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven snacks, hot foods and more.

The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

Living Essentials launched its 5-hour ENERGY brand in 2004. The effective formula is found in its iconic shot and a 16-ounce carbonated drink. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY products are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

