Insider Intelligence now offers Direct Access to its Leading Industry Analysts

Analyst Access Program provides opportunity to engage with creators of company's respected forecasts and data-backed market trend analyses

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider Intelligence, the leading digital research, data and insights provider, today announced the launch of an innovative Analyst Access Program. Offering direct access to the expert analysts behind the company's respected research reports, the new offering will answer subscribers' specific questions and provide additional tools and resources to identify key market trends and opportunities. The invaluable real-time expertise provided by the Analyst Access Program can inform decision-making and be a powerful tool for executive buy-in for proposed pivotal business changes.

"It's one thing to read a research report, it's another to engage directly with the author of the report," said Insider Intelligence President Matthias Braun. "In the face of an increasingly uncertain economic climate, now more than ever business leaders need clear, data-backed analysis – and, ideally, access to the experts behind such research – to help them navigate the rapid shifts and complexities of their industries."

The Analyst Access Program includes the full spectrum of subjects covered by Insider Intelligence, including retail and ecommerce, financial services, advertising, media, marketing, health, technology, and social media.

The program offers several session types designed to meet the unique needs of its clients, from analyst-led deep dive discussions on market trends and disruptions to data-rich forecasts. Insider Intelligence analysts are also available to make presentations that can help drive home powerful narratives.

"Through the Analyst Access Program, our experts bring their industry-leading analysis to life in a way that can make a big impact on a client's near and long-term business goals," said Zia Daniell Wigder, Chief Content Officer at Insider Intelligence. "We're excited about this offering because it's not often that businesses have the opportunity to directly engage with industry experts of this caliber."

For information on Analyst Access Program and the services available, please visit our website .

Insider Intelligence is the leading research, data and insights provider that helps companies maximize revenue, optimize spend and anticipate digital disruption. We empower companies to make informed decisions by providing forecasts, data and insights from carefully vetted data sources and our proprietary research methodology across the advertising, media and marketing, financial services, healthcare, and retail and ecommerce industries. Insider Intelligence is a division of Axel Springer S.E.

