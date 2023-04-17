Highland Electric Fleets Joins White House EV Acceleration Challenge

Part of the EV Fleet Expansion category, Highland is committed to making electric school bus fleet adoption simpler, more accessible and more affordable

BEVERLY, Mass., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Electric Fleets, the leading provider of fleet electrification-as-a-service, today announced its participation in the White House's EV Acceleration Challenge under the EV Fleet Expansion category, created to scale electric vehicle adoption nationwide. Highland has been the go-to partner for school districts looking to upgrade their fleets to electric and now joins the ranks of Amazon, Waymo and others highlighted by the White House for helping to bring clean, reliable and affordable transportation to communities across the United States.

To further President Biden's goal of having 50 percent of new vehicle sales be electric by 2030, the White House's EV Acceleration Challenge calls on stakeholders and innovators in the private and public sectors to commit to expanding their efforts to facilitate the transition to electric mobility. For its part, Highland has committed to help 1,000 North American school districts, including those in historically underserved communities, improve student and community health by electrifying their school bus fleets by 2030.

"The White House's EV Acceleration Challenge is one of many signals that a paradigm shift is underway towards clean, all-electric mobility," said Matt Stanberry, Vice President at Highland Electric Fleets. "Highland works hand in hand with school districts to enable electrification projects that will help the country meet its ambitious targets."

Highland is active in 30 states and Canadian provinces and manages school bus fleet electrification projects today in places, including Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, California, Virginia, and Vermont. In partnership with Montgomery County Public Schools, Highland helped launch the nation's largest electric school bus order of 326 buses. Equipped with unparalleled expertise in fleet electrification, Highland has helped districts including Hardin County, IL, and Baltimore City, MD, secure funding from Round One of the EPA's Clean School Bus Program, and will work alongside additional districts seeking to secure funding in anticipation of the program's second round.

"Making up the nation's largest municipal fleet, the nearly half-a-million diesel-puffing school buses on U.S. roads bring an opportunity to fast-track the energy transition and create cleaner air for communities," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO & founder at Highland Electric Fleets. "Highland's public-private partnership and service model is making this adoption easier than ever before, so we can look forward to a cleaner, more reliable climate future."

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit https://highlandfleets.com.

