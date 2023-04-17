Boris Wolstenholme Appointed CEO of Sentry Aerospares' European Division

WATFORD, England and MORGANVILLE, N.J., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Aerospares Limited ("SAS" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Acorn Growth Companies ("Acorn"), announces the appointment of Boris Wolstenholme as CEO of its European division. In his capacity as European CEO, Mr. Wolstenholme will oversee all commercial and administrative functions of SAS' European operation, as well as help to guide and implement the Company's strategic growth plan. Mr. Wolstenholme brings with him tremendous industry experience having served as Chief Executive Officer of AJW Aviation, and most recently as Managing Director of Gama Aviation's Business Aviation group. In his time at AJW, Boris was instrumental in growing revenue to approximately $500 million, as well as diversifying AJW's lines of business and customer base.

We are profoundly excited to welcome Boris to the team and head up our European division.

SAS' current CEO and founder of Aerospares 2000, Adam Nemenyi, will continue in his role as Group CEO while also taking on a broader role within Acorn as it continues to deploy capital from its recently raised fifth investment fund.

Group CEO Adam Nemenyi commented "We are profoundly excited to welcome Boris to the team and head up our European division. His vast experience, commercial expertise and industry credentials are second to none and will no doubt make a significant positive impact to the business."

Rick Nagel, Managing Partner of Acorn noted, "Following the July 2022 merger between Aerospares 2000 and Sentry Aerospace, SAS has experienced an acceleration in growth that is a testament to the Company's unique position in the market, flexible capital structure, and significant inventory of AOG critical spare parts. As we begin our first full year of combined operations, and SAS continues to perform ahead of plan, we realize the importance of complementing our investments in high quality inventory with the best human capital in the market. As such, we are thrilled to have an accomplished aviation executive like Boris join what we believe is the most exciting growth platform in the aerospace market."

"I am extremely pleased to be joining SAS at this exciting juncture in the Company's growth" said Boris Wolstenholme. "Having spent the last 25 years building and growing businesses in the aviation industry, I can say that I have never seen a more exciting growth opportunity than what I see in SAS. I look forward to working with the Company's outstanding team to help drive growth through new product lines, further expansion of the customer base, and other strategic initiatives currently in progress."

Mr. Wolstenholme will be based in SAS' Watford office.

About Sentry Aerospares

Sentry Aerospares is one of the foremost aftermarket suppliers of aircraft spare-parts. The company supports more than 750 customers world-wide, including many of the world's leading airlines, cargo operators, leasing companies and MROs who have entrusted Sentry Aerospares to provide around the clock spare-parts support particularly on an AOG basis.

About Acorn Growth Companies (AGC)

Acorn Growth Companies is a middle market private equity firm investing exclusively in Aerospace, Defense, Intelligence, and Space opportunities. Acorn invests solely in businesses that enhance global mobility and strengthen national security. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. www.AcornGrowthCompanies.com

Company Contact:

Adam Nemenyi, Group CEO, Sentry Aerospares

+44(0) 1923 244 277, adam@sentry.aero

Investor Contact:

Brandon Bradford, Partner, Acorn Growth Companies

+1 (917) 224-8399 , bbradford@acorngc.com

Media Contact:

Anthony Triana, Saxum

+1 (405) 818-0791, atriana@saxum.com

View original content:

SOURCE Acorn Growth Companies; Sentry Aerospares Limited