ATLAS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES SALE OF ALUDIUM TO JUPITER ALUMINUM CORPORATION

Through this acquisition, Jupiter Aluminum will pursue its expansion in Europe .

Aludium will end a successful eight-year partnership with Atlas Holdings, during which it became an independently operated company and expanded its recycling activities through significant investment.

This transaction consolidates Aludium's future as part of an industrial group, allowing it to continue its development and focus on product innovation, service, and low-carbon recycling.

GREENWICH, Conn., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Holdings ("Atlas") and Jupiter Aluminum Corporation ("JAC") jointly announced today the signing of a definitive agreement for JAC to acquire Aludium from Atlas. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, following the completion of customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Atlas formed Aludium in 2015 following the purchase of the Spanish and French system rolling assets of Alcoa Corporation. Today, Aludium is a leading aluminum rolled products business with operations across three locations in Europe, a diverse product portfolio, an experienced team, and a firm commitment to sustainability.

"After a successful ownership period in which Aludium became an independently operated company and expanded its recycling activities as a key value driver of the business, now is the right time for the capable Aludium team to move forward with a new partner for their next stage of growth," said Peter Bacon, Atlas Operating Partner and member of the Aludium Board of Directors.

JAC is an American industrial group based in the U.S. that has been recycling aluminum for more than 30 years. The company operates recycling assets, rolling mills, and paint lines in Indiana and West Virginia.

"With this acquisition, Jupiter Aluminum is pursuing its objective to expand in Europe. Aludium's extended capabilities and experience represent an excellent opportunity to complement our existing operations and product offering in the market," said Paul-Henri Chevalier, CEO of JAC.

Following the anticipated close of this transaction, Aludium will continue its focus on low-carbon recycling, product innovation, strong relationships with its customers, and close collaboration with its suppliers.

"Aludium is well positioned following its fruitful partnership with Atlas Holdings, which has laid the foundation for a strong future with Jupiter Aluminum. We will remain focused on delivering excellent products and service to our customers while combining our mutual industrial expertise to deploy our low-carbon strategic agenda," said Lionel Chapis, CEO of Aludium.

About Aludium

With more than 60 years of industrial experience, ALUDIUM is a leading manufacturer of aluminum flat-rolled products in Europe. The company employs approximately 1,000 employees, offers to the market a diverse portfolio of high-quality aluminum sheets and coils. ALUDIUM's products are distributed to clients worldwide, in architecture, energy, insulation, equipment, packaging and transportation sectors. Aludium develops innovative products and production processes through its Cindal R&D center.

For further information, see our website: https://aludium.com/

Follow Aludium on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aludium

About Jupiter Aluminum Corporation

Jupiter Aluminum Corporation is an aluminum mill and provides mill finish and painted coils. The company was founded in 1992 by Dietrich M. Gross and is privately owned. Jupiter Aluminum is 100% scrap based and produces essentially 3xxx series alloys. The company serves mainly the Building and Construction markets, but also supplies Service Centers and Federal and State Governmental agencies. Jupiter Aluminum's high scrap content in its finished goods and unique patented oxy-fuel run melting processes bring the carbon footprint to one of the lowest levels in the industry. Recycling and respecting the environment is one of the key components of our success in the market.

For further information: Jupiter Aluminum Corp.

Follow JAC on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jupiter-aluminum-corporation/

About Atlas Holdings

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut and founded in 2002, Atlas and its affiliates own and operate 26 companies, which employ approximately 50,000 associates across more than 300 facilities worldwide. Atlas operates in sectors such as aluminum processing, automotive, building materials, capital equipment, construction services, food manufacturing and distribution, packaging, paper, power generation, printing, pulp, supply chain management and wood products. Atlas' companies together generate approximately $16 billion in revenues annually. To learn more, please visit atlasholdingsllc.com.

