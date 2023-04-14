Hi2 Global Nominated Again for Hedgeweek Best Emerging Credit Hedge Fund Manager Award

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi2 Global Private Credit Fund (the "Fund") has been nominated again for the Hedgeweek Best Emerging Manager 2023 in the category of Credit Hedge, after global equity and fixed income markets closed out its worst year in more than a decade driven by soaring inflation, rising interests, geopolitical tensions and universal concern over the economic slowdown in 2022.

Prior to this, the Fund was recommended by Bloomberg based on performance in 2021 and was voted by hedge fund industry to be awarded the Hedgeweek 2021 Best Emerging Manager in the category of Credit Hedge.

Hedgeweek is the leading source of news and features on the hedge fund industry. The Hedgeweek US Emerging Manager Awards recognize excellence among hedge fund emerging fund managers and service providers.

Pre-selection data for the fund manager awards was provided by Bloomberg, based on 2022 Calendar Year fund performance (31st December, 2021 to 31st December).

Launched in October 2019, the Fund pays close attention to re-globalization trends and mainly invests in the U.S. and Southeast Asia, Africa, and other emerging markets with demographic dividends and growth potentials.

The Fund adopts global private credit strategies and invests in consumer installment loans, auto-inventory-backed loans, and short-term cash loans to provide a long-term and diversified fixed-income portfolio.

Since inception, the Fund has achieved stable uncorrelated historical performance. Despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 shortly after its launching, the Fund maintained robust performance for investors by generating stable returns through low volatility of portfolio, far outpacing the benchmark performance.

Hi2 Global was founded in New York in 2014 as an Investment as a Service (IaaS) global asset allocation platform that provides fin-tech enabled asset management, investment advisory, and investment banking services. Besides the credit fund, Hi2 Global also manages venture capital funds and long/short equity portfolios.

Voting for the 2023 award is conducted via an online poll of the entire Hedgeweek userbase. The survey is now open and the deadline to vote is April 24, 2023.

Link to the survey is below and the Fund is nominated in the category of Best Emerging Manager - Credit Hedge >> Hi2 Investment Management LLC (Hi2 Cayman Fund SPC - Series B SP):

