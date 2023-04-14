Auburn University President Christopher B. Roberts offers thankful, aspirational remarks at official Presidential Installation ceremony

Alabama Gov. Ivey, Auburn Board of Trustees members help celebrate Roberts at Gogue Center

AUBURN, Ala., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn University President Christopher B. Roberts spoke of his aspirations for the future of the land-grant institution at his official Presidential Installation ceremony at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center on Thursday afternoon.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, right, joined Auburn University Board of Trustees President Pro Tempore Bob Dumas, left, in presentingAuburn University President Christopher B. Roberts with the Presidential Medallion at Thursday's installation ceremony. (PRNewswire)

With Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey — an Auburn alumna and president of the Auburn University Board of Trustees — and several other dignitaries looking on, Roberts was thankful, humbled and inspired while giving his remarks at the special celebration.

"What an overwhelming feeling," said Roberts, who began serving as Auburn's 21st president on May 16, 2022. "Gov. Ivey, thank you for your support of Auburn, and I really want you to know how honored I am to have this position. In this role, I'm often asked what the Auburn Family means to me, and it means everything.

"The Auburn Family and the spirit we have on this campus is a true mark of distinction. As your president, I am going to dedicate myself to the vision I have discussed. I believe in educating the next generation of brilliant scholars and citizens who will serve the needs of Alabama, the nation and the world."

Ivey presented Roberts with the President's Medallion, which was first presented to President Harry Philpott at his installation nearly 60 years ago. The medallion features the inscription "Truth flourishes where the student's lamp has shone" on one side and the Auburn University seal and its three pillars of research, instruction and extension on the other.

"President Roberts, as someone who cares deeply about this campus, I am thrilled we have you serving at the helm," said Ivey, a 1967 Auburn graduate. "There's no one better for the job. There are three characteristics a leader must have — character, competence and commitment. Chris no doubt has all three, and I am confident he will take this university we all love to even greater heights.

"I look forward to working with you as we strive for excellence for Auburn and our state, and I share your vision and your belief that Auburn University can change Alabama and the world for the better."

Roberts told stories about his first visit to Auburn's campus, the moment he realized he wanted to become part of the Auburn Family and thanked those who have helped him along the way during his nearly 30-year career on the Plains. He also outlined a vision for the future of the land-grant institution, a plan that includes three main areas of focus — creating the best student-centered experiences in the nation, doubling the university's growing research enterprise and committing to a culture of excellence and innovation that will propel the institution to extraordinary levels.

"We've earned the right to dream the biggest dreams," said Roberts, who began his Auburn career in 1994. "That's what I'm asking each person on this campus to do — push yourself to dream bigger, to be bolder, to pursue excellence in all that you do. By becoming a little bit uncomfortable and pushing ourselves to even greater heights, we will emerge as an even stronger institution.

"What we do really matters, and the effort we pour into our students and to our work can change the trajectory of people's lives. Our goal should be to leverage our unique strengths to achieve an elevated level of excellence."

Bob Dumas, president pro tempore of the Board of Trustees, joined Ivey, 2022-23 Auburn Student Government Association President Jake Haston and Harbert College Advisory Council Associate Professor Kerry Inger from the Harbert College of Business with turns at the podium as Roberts was officially welcomed as the university's chief administrator.

"On behalf of the board, I thank you all for investing your time, your trust and your support in Dr. Christopher Roberts as Auburn University's 21st president," said Dumas, who served as the event's host. "Throughout Auburn's distinguished 167-year history, we have only gathered a handful of times to install a new president. Today is important to our university because it is an extraordinary opportunity to symbolically transition the leadership of our institution to an individual who represents the very values and ideals that we all collectively share.

"Chris, in accepting the call to lead our institution, you join a distinguished group of educators and scholars who have played integral roles in shaping its history, guiding its direction and chartering its success. We charge you with safeguarding Auburn's rich heritage and guiding its future, strengthening its role as a leading institution and continuing our tradition of excellence across our academic, research, scholarship and extension programs through service to our communities."

Past and present members of the Auburn Board of Trustees, Auburn's Interim Provost Vini Nathan, Auburn University at Montgomery Chancellor Carl Stockton and the deans of Auburn's various colleges also attended the celebratory event, along with numerous members of the Auburn Family, including faculty, staff, administrators and alumni.

Inger, winner of the 2020 Gerald and Emily Leischuck Endowed Presidential Award for Excellence in Teaching, spoke on behalf of Auburn's thousands of faculty members.

"The installation of President Roberts comes at an important time for our campus, as it signifies the growth and evolution that Auburn is well-positioned to undertake," said Inger, who teaches in the School of Accountancy. "Realizing the impact that Auburn faculty have in developing the next generation of scholars who will solve the most critical societal challenges, President Roberts celebrates the work of faculty by recognizing the value of our contributions, promoting interdisciplinary approaches, attracting and retaining outstanding talent and building partnerships that result in new fields of inquiry.

"President Roberts has already shown us what we can achieve and how Auburn faculty can impact the world. I believe President Roberts will continue to demonstrate integrity and passion, building Auburn into a stronger institution where education, research and service flourish."

Lila Meadows, a senior majoring in music, sang the national anthem to begin the festivities, which included the playing of inspirational videos and the singing of the Auburn Alma Mater. Haston spoke for the university's more than 30,000 students in warm remarks for the former Samuel Ginn College of Engineering dean.

"It is an incredible honor to be here to celebrate Auburn and share our excitement for our institution's future," said Haston, a senior majoring in journalism. "From our first meetings with students, to our first day of classes, President Roberts has consistently demonstrated his deep and unique care for Auburn and its students. He has been eager to help on numerous student-driven initiatives and projects, including initiatives focused on making Auburn a more equitable campus for all students.

"As I prepare to graduate in a few weeks, I know that my fellow graduates and I leave Auburn in the hands of a leader who understands how special Auburn students are and the value every student, faculty and staff member brings to our campus community. I am confident that, years from now, Auburn will be a better university thanks to the vision and leadership of President Roberts."

Auburn University is a nationally ranked land grant institution recognized for its commitment to world-class scholarship, interdisciplinary research with an elite, top-tier Carnegie R1 classification and an undergraduate education experience second to none. Auburn is home to more than 30,000 students, and its faculty and research partners collaborate to develop and deliver meaningful scholarship, science and technology-based advancements that meet pressing regional, national and global needs. Auburn's commitment to active student engagement, professional success and public/private partnership drives a growing reputation for outreach and extension that delivers broad economic, health and societal impact. Auburn's mission to educate, discover and collaborate drives its expanding impact on the world.

(PRNewsfoto/Auburn University) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Auburn University