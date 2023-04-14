$10M Web3.0 Global Acceleration Program Initiates, launched by Multichain and HK Web3Hub

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multichain has teamed up with the Web3hub, a platform initiated by G-Rocket Accelerator to push the Web3.0 industry forward, to launch a three-month Web3.0 Global Acceleration Program. With a total funding of $10 million and an initial funding of $1 million raised by Multichain, the program aims to accelerate high-tech cross-chain application projects and build a MultichainVerse (MV) where all crypto ecosystems are united. Competitive projects will be provided with the necessary financial incentives, technology empowerment, and global acceleration to help them reach their full potential and find an easy way to locate in Hong Kong, laying the foundation for a new era of growth for the cross-chain applications and Web3.0 industry.

Application portal: https://web3hub.g-rocket.co/en/apply-now/

Multichain, together with Web3Hub, backed by the Institute of Web3.0 Hong Kong, has successfully brought together key players from the web3 industry in this program, including mainstream blockchains, cloud service, media, etc. It is believed that the collective effort of these partners will benefit the program and lead to its success.

Key players Spotlights

1. Blockchain Collaboration

Avalanche

Avalanche is a smart contracts platform that scales infinitely and regularly finalizes transactions in less than one second.

Conflux Network

Conflux is a permissionless Layer 1 public blockchain connecting decentralized economies across borders and protocols.

Cronos

Cronos is the first EVM-compatible blockchain network built on the Cosmos SDK, supporting Decentralized Finance, NFTs and Metaverse.

EOS Network

The EOS Network is a 3rd generation blockchain platform powered by the EOS VM.

Fantom

Fantom is a blockchain platform based on a scalable and secure aBFT consensus layer. It has smart contract support and it's flexible & easy to integrate.

Horizen

Horizen is the zero-knowledge network of blockchains powered by the largest node system with tools for developers to custom-build blockchains.

IRISHUB

Built with Cosmos-SDK, IRIS Hub (IRISnet) enables cross-chain interoperability through a unified service model, while providing a variety of modules to support DeFi applications.

KAVA

Kava is a decentralized blockchain that combines the speed and interoperability of Cosmos with the developer power of Ethereum.

MultiversX

MultiversX is a highly scalable, fast, and secure blockchain platform for distributed apps, enterprise use cases and the new internet economy.

Wemix

WEMIX3.0 is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by SPoA consensus algorithm which is secured by 40 decentralized authority nodes operated by highly-qualified global partners as well as on-chain community DAO.

2. Cloud Service Collocation

Tencent Cloud

AWS

With the help of these partners, Multichain offers one million financial support, technology empowerment, and Multichain ecosystem support (88 chains integrated and 3500+ cross-chain bridges supported)

About Web3Hub:

WEB3HUB was established by G-Rocket International Accelerator, with the aim of responding to the policy statement from SAR Government on the development of virtual assets in Hong Kong. Through on-the-ground services, investment acceleration, and technical cooperation, WEB3HUB supports overseas WEB3 enterprises in landing Hong Kong. Currently, over 300 WEB3 enterprises have consulted WEB3HUB for information or directly landed in Hong Kong.

