SeaWorld Entertainment Names Marketing Veteran Marisa Thalberg as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced that Marisa Thalberg will join the company as their Chief Marketing and Communications Officer effective April 24, 2023. In this role, Marisa will be responsible for brand and marketing strategies that drive revenue, increase visitation across the organization's award-winning portfolio of 12 parks, and elevate the company's conservation mission. Marisa is a globally recognized brand-builder and pioneer of digital, social and eCommerce marketing. She is a five-time honoree on Forbes' "World's Most Influential CMOs" list, among other industry accolades.

Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. said, "Marisa's experience with some of the most recognized retail and F&B brands, coupled with her strong history of driving revenue growth through holistic marketing strategies, represents a great opportunity to better showcase our iconic brands and the passionate work we do with conservation. We are thrilled to have her join our leadership team."

Marisa added, "From the moment I experienced SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment and learned more about all of the brands within it, I have been so excited to join this leadership team. This is a company that is uniquely built on delivering joy and creating memories that matter, while also educating and inspiring others to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. Across SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Sesame Place, Discovery Cove and every brand in the portfolio there is a unique story that I cannot wait to work with the team to tell. The growth opportunities ahead are incredibly exciting."

Marisa was the first Executive Vice President, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer for Lowe's Companies Inc. from 2020-2022. At Lowe's, she was responsible for the transformation of marketing during which she helped drive record sales and brand growth for the company.

Prior to Lowe's, Marisa was the Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell, where she achieved category-beating same store sales growth every quarter and captured the highest passion index among fans of any QSR brand. She also provided global brand stewardship for Taco Bell's rapid international expansion.

From 2007-2015, Marisa was the head of Corporate Digital Marketing Worldwide for The Estee Lauder Companies (ELC), where she was responsible for the total company leadership of digital/social marketing and content strategy to support brand and eCommerce development worldwide, across the company's portfolio of 30+ leading prestige global beauty brands.

In 2002, Marisa founded Executive Moms (www.executivemoms.com), an organization created to connect and support accomplished women who are both professionals and moms. She currently serves as a Strategic Advisor to the VC firm Composite Ventures and is on the boards of the Blumenthal Center of the Arts and the MMA. She has served on the boards of the AdCouncil, International Women's Media Foundation, TheatreworksUSA and the Orange County School of the Arts. Marisa graduated Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa from Brown University with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 40,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

