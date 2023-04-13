Regal to reopen former Arclight theatre at The Paseo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal announced today that the company has entered into a lease agreement with Onni Group to operate the former ArcLight theatre at The Paseo. The 14-screen theatre closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions and never returned to business. Regal will be announcing grand opening details soon including promotional offers and an official opening date for Regal Paseo.

Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal) (PRNewswire)

"The Paseo development has long been the entertainment destination for Pasadena; however, since 2020, it has been missing one important element, a state-of-the-art theatre." said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, parent company of Regal. "In collaborating with our new partners at Onni Group, we are proud to be the new operators of Regal Paseo with exciting upgrades to the theatrical experience forthcoming for this destination location."

Regal is excited to bring movies back to The Paseo, a one-stop destination for shopping, dining and entertainment located in the heart of historic downtown Pasadena, California. Shop at a beautiful outdoor lifestyle center featuring West Elm, Bath & Body Works and DSW, and dine at restaurants including El Cholo Cafe, Yard House, Great Maple and more. Conveniently accessible from the I-210 and 110 freeways, The Paseo is located at the intersection of East Colorado Boulevard and South Marengo Avenue, adjacent to the Pasadena Convention Center.

Regal Paseo also extends the number of locations for moviegoers to take advantage of Regal Unlimited, which allows subscribers to see as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want. The Regal Unlimited subscription pass is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app where moviegoers can choose from three different plans based on theatre location. There are no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,215 screens in 457 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of March 31, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

Media Contacts:

Richard M. Grover

VP Communications, Regal

(865) 925-9539

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Regal