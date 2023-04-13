NeoSystems Joins Forces with Native Hawaiian Organizations Association to Support Local Government Contractors

Two-day conference to highlight business opportunities, networking and preparation for new cybersecurity regulations driven by White House and upcoming CMMC requirements

HONOLULU, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSystems, a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed services provider to the government contracting market, has joined forces with the Native Hawaiian Organizations Association (NHOA), a local trade organization dedicated to the long-term success of the federal contracting community in Hawaii. Sponsored in part by NeoSystems, the two-day 2023 Small Business Summit will feature educational workshops and networking opportunities to increase the competitiveness of local businesses in gaining government contracting work, a substantial part of the state's economy. It will be held at the Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu on April 18 and 19.

Today a majority of defense contractors and subcontractors, mainly small and medium sized business suppliers that provide critical services and capabilities to federal, state and local governments, have substantial security and IT compliance gaps. The NHOA conference will provide information and education to help local businesses understand and satisfy legislative, legal and business issues, including new cybersecurity requirements such as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), soon to become a requirement for conducting business with the federal government.

"The economic and regulatory environment is changing rapidly," said NHOA president Cariann Ah Loo. "We want to ensure every business who desires to work with the federal government is prepared to do so. At NHOA, we deliver a full spectrum of support services that culminate in our annual conference made possible in part through the support of sponsors like NeoSystems."

The NHOA conference kicks off at 8:15 am local time on April 18 with opening remarks from Cariann Ah Loo, President, NHOA followed by a keynote speech by Therese Meers, SBA General Counsel. Highlights of Day1 of the conference, include:

Legal and regulatory updates from the U.S. Small Business Association by John Klein and Mark Hagedorn .

A session entitled "Simplifying the Path (and Reducing the Cost) to CMMC Compliance" by NeoSystems Vice President Stuart Itkin

A "Doing Business with the Navy" panel hosted by Deputy Director Arveice Washington, Director, MAVSEA Small Business Program P. Anne Banniser and Director of NAVFAC Office of Small Business Program.

The second day of the conference will feature additional sessions and networking highlighted by these presentations:

An OSBP Panel featuring Dr. Ruby Crenshaw-Lawrence , Chief, Department of Defense; Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA); Cassandra Martin , Director DHA Office of Small Business Programs

Defense Health Agency; and Scott Kiser , Director, Department of the Air Force Small Business Programs; and Arielle Douglas , TITLE and AGENCY.

A mainstage session entitled "Best Practices for Working with Large Primes" led by Amira Gonzalez Corporate Supplier Diversity Manager, Raytheon Technologies ; Tyler Brooks-Craft , Director, Small Business Engagement and National 8a Association; and Rita Brooks , Director, Small Business Program, SAIC

A plenary session on "How the National Cybersecurity Strategy, CMMC and Enforcement will Affect Hawaiian Businesses" by Stuart Itkin , Vice President, NeoSystems

"NeoSystems has been a long-term supporter of the NHOA," said Stuart Itkin, vice president for NeoSystems. "As a top tier sponsor of the NHOA Conference, we are committed to providing educational support along with business and IT services to help local organizations satisfy the range of financial reporting, accounting, human resources and cybersecurity regulations required of contractors and subcontractors by the federal government so they can focus on their core business."

NeoSystems will sponsor the pre-conference evening reception on April 17 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the scenic Ho'okupu Center.

About Native Hawaiian Organization Association

Founded in March 2007, the Native Hawaiian Organizations Association (NHOA) supports the community of NHOs, as defined by the Small Business Administration, and their for-profit 8(a) subsidiaries. NHOA is dedicated to supporting the long-term success of the NHO program and the community impact it achieves. NHOA works closely with its members, congressional members, affiliate organizations, community partners, and federal agencies to advance the program and the opportunities it provides to businesses and the community.

About NeoSystems

NeoSystems, based in the Washington, D.C area, is a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed service provider for the government contracting market. NeoSystems provides core solutions to more than 600 client companies and their 100,000+ client employees with its outsourced services by implementing hundreds of fully integrated financial, business and cyber management systems through best-of-breed technology and in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (SSAE SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). NeoSystems has been named one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.neosystemscorp.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

