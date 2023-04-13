Marelli builds Cabin Digital Twin, leveraging AWS cloud services and QNX software

DETROIT, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marelli, today, announced that it will highlight DigiMate, its cabin digital twin, at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show (April 18-27). This end-to-end infrastructure to replicate cabin hardware and software, accelerates vehicle software development, significantly reducing costs for automotive OEMs and allowing them to bring innovations to market faster.

Marelli's DigiMate represents a breakthrough opportunity for OEMs to bring innovative connected vehicle services to market more quickly and efficiently. The technology is designed to streamline simulations, validation, and testing activities, eliminating the need for multiple physical cabins. Instead, the virtual cabin replica can run thousands of instances in parallel on the cloud, significantly reducing development timelines. Additionally, Marelli's solution enables more cost-effective over-the-air software updates, allowing OEMs to respond quickly to new customer requests and significantly reduce time to market for new software updates.

In the first DigiMate application, QNX® Neutrino® Real Time Operating System (RTOS) has been integrated by Marelli to run natively on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton2 processors. This builds a cloud-enabled software development powerhouse that will tremendously boost OEMs' efficiency in bringing products to market.

Yannick Hoyau, VP and Head of Engineering & Innovation at Marelli Electronic Systems, explains, "By combining the strengths of Marelli and AWS services, we can deliver the driving experience consumers want while ensuring security and reliability. The DigiMate empowers developers to reduce timelines and resources needed for software development, delivering software evolutions more efficiently and cost-effectively."

"Enabling our customers with our foundational QNX software products in the cloud is a game changer for embedded developers as they will have easy access and scale available at their fingertips." said Grant Courville, Vice President, Product Management and Strategy, BlackBerry QNX.

At the Shanghai Auto Show, Marelli will demonstrate how the DigiMate facilitates developer operations and boosts OEM profits. Attendees are invited to Marelli's booth, 1.2H/1BF015, to experience this groundbreaking technology firsthand.

Marelli is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

