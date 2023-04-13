LucidLink Creates Real-Time Cloud Support for Live Sports and Broadcast Production in new integration with EVS and Adobe

Live Production Teams Can Collaborate On-Prem and Remotely for Maximum Efficiency and Lightning-Fast Turnaround

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, today announced the launch of a seamless workflow for live sports and broadcast production thanks to a new integration with EVS and Adobe. The combination of LucidLink's high-performance remote collaboration Filespaces technology, EVS' live production tools, LiveCeption® and content management solution MediaCeption®, and Adobe's industry-leading editing and production platforms in Premiere Pro enable creative teams to quickly ingest live events, edit, and stream to audiences in as near to real-time as possible, from anywhere in the world.

As the need to quickly deliver high-end edited content directly into live broadcasts continues to grow for sports and a diverse array of productions, capturing, editing, and broadcasting content in real-time has become essential. This new integration will allow production teams to easily ingest live event footage directly into globally accessible storage as it is created, making growing files immediately available to remote editors. This removes the need for complicated networking, file acceleration technologies, or physical shared storage.

The ability to access media instantly, as if it were stored on a local drive, also enables on-prem, hybrid, or cloud-exclusive workflows. As a result, creative teams can access, edit, and share content directly from a live capture, contributing high-end finished edits back to location — from anywhere. This workflow can reduce or completely eliminate the costly requirement of sending editors to live events and instead enable them to have simultaneous, immediate access from their respective remote locations.

"Live sports media production relies on savvy planning, collaboration, and lightning-fast turnaround," says Peter Thompson, Co-founder and CEO of LucidLink. "The list of stakeholders relying on real-time content is expansive, from broadcasters assembling half-time supercuts, advertisers fulfilling sponsored content, to marketing teams pushing out high-impact social media content. What used to happen in a cramped trailer outside an event can now happen in near real-time from anywhere around the world."

Ingest Directly Into the Cloud with EVS

With LucidLink, EVS users can write both high-resolution (hi-res) video files and low-resolution (lo-res) proxy video files directly into a cloud-hosted LucidLink Filespace, using their existing tools and live ingest workflows.

LucidLink's unique data streaming protocol and user management features make it easy for event coordinators and production supervisors to grant instant access to only the proxy files, only the hi-res files, or both, depending on the user's requirements for content creation. The remote creatives can then install the LucidLink client and access the growing content directly inside Adobe Premiere Pro as if they were working in the same room. The content will be seamlessly available in EVS MediaCeption for metadata enrichment and further media management operations.

"The addition of LucidLink to our already robust workflow of Edit While Capture inside Premiere Pro further enables our users to take the best advantage of our live production tools while employing the best editorial talent in the world, without regard for distance," said Mike Shore, SVP Products and Solutions, EVS.

Leveraging the Power of Adobe

EVS and LucidLink open up the ability to leverage the collaboration features in Adobe Premiere Pro, including Team projects, Adobe Productions, and project locking. Now proxy editors can make high-end edits that can instantly be conformed to high-resolution video on-site and easily sent to EVS for playout into a live production.

LucidLink, EVS, and Adobe each bring unique and groundbreaking innovations to the mix. LucidLink's Filespaces is purpose-built for data-intensive media workflows, creating seamless storage and access of large media files without the need to sync or download from anywhere in the world. EVS' solution offers the most reliable, fast turnaround production tools for high-quality ingest and replays on the market, driving coverage of some of the world's most-watched sporting events. Tying these solutions together is the vast suite of editing tools in Adobe Premiere Pro, the industry standard for creating incredible videos.

Session: The Future of Live Sports & Production

Speakers: Alex Redfern, CTO, EVS, and Jay Deutsch, Director of Media Solutions, NEP Group

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows, and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time.

The company is headquartered in Belgium with over 600 employees in offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com .

About LucidLink

LucidLink gives creative professionals instant access to their data for real-time collaboration from anywhere. Its award-winning SaaS solution, Filespaces, provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run cloud-based workflows for maximum efficiency and productivity in production and post-production environments. The service is compatible with most major cloud providers like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and IBM. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company maintains an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, with remote employees across North America, Europe, and Australia. Visit us at lucidlink.com .

