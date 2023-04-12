OVER 200 MLB STARS AND COACHES STAND WITH THE PLAYERS ALLIANCE TO HONOR JACKIE ROBINSON

Rival Teams The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros and The Texas Rangers Partner with The Players Alliance To Host An Equipment Donation and Equip The Future™ Clinic

Partnership with Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation To Auction 2020 World Series Championship Ring Donated by Cy Young Winner David Price

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In ongoing efforts to increase access and opportunities for Black communities in every aspect of the game of baseball, The Players Alliance (TPA) will partner with over 200 MLB players and coaches, including Mookie Betts, Byron Buxton, Patrick Corbin, JP Crawford, Lucas Giolito, Clayton Kershaw, Matt Olson, Dansby Swanson, Taijuan Walker, and Christian Yelich, in honor of Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, 2023. Players and coaches committed to making the game more affordable and accessible will be seen wearing TPA's 2023 Jackie Robinson t-shirt and black wristband showcasing the baseball legend's Nine Values: courage, determination, commitment, persistence, integrity, justice, teamwork, citizenship, and excellence. On the day that all players wear number 42 in solidarity to commemorate Robinson, TPA will also partner with several MLB clubs and groups across the country which include the 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Players Alliance (PRNewswire)

"Every year we're lucky to have players show great generosity to our mission. Last year, player support allowed us to provide vital equipment, scholarships, grants, and new fields for 9,000 youth players around the country," said TPA Board Chair, Curtis Granderson. "This year, the organization is providing even more tangible opportunities for fans to witness the collective impact of player leadership."

"When people see teams actually serving together and players sacrificing their World Series ring for a cause they believe in, it makes Jackie's legacy real to today's audience," said CC Sabathia, TPA Vice Chair of the Board. "They can clearly see that the hearts of today's players are in lockstep with the mission of The Players Alliance."

Below is a schedule of confirmed TPA events and initiatives:

Saturday, April 15

Houston Astros and The Texas Rangers including Manager Dusty Baker , GM Dana Brown , Alex Bregman , Corey Julks , Taylor Hearn , Marcus Semien , Dane Dunning , Andrew Heaney , Brad Miller , Associate Manager Will Venable , and Coach Tony Beasley will assemble alongside TPA Ambassadors Board Chair Curtis Granderson , Michael Bourn , Jason Bourgeois , Archie Corbin , Mike Jackson , Charlton Jimerson , Chuck McElroy , Bo Porter , Sean "Smitty" Smith, Chris Young , Gerald Young , and Trenidad Hubbard at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX to host 75 Black high school baseball and softball players for an Equip The Future ™ mentorship clinic and equipment donation. The 2022 World Series Championandincludingwill assemble alongside TPA Ambassadors, andat Minute Maid Park into host 75 Black high school baseball and softball players for an™ mentorship clinic and equipment donation.

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation will partner with TPA to auction a 2020 World Series Championship ring donated by Cy Young winner David Price . The auction will be open for bids from 4/12 to 4/19 on the Dodgers website with all proceeds benefiting TPA and its mission to create more opportunities for Black players, coaches, and front-office personnel in the sport. Thewill partner with TPA to auction a 2020 World Series Championship ring donated bywinner. The auction will be open for bids fromon thewith all proceeds benefiting TPA and its mission to create more opportunities for Black players, coaches, and front-office personnel in the sport.

To learn more about The Players Alliance and its work, visit www.playersalliance.org .

ABOUT THE PLAYERS ALLIANCE

The Players Alliance is an independent, nonprofit organization created to address baseball's systematic equity and inclusion barriers by creating and supporting pathways on and off the field for an undeniable pipeline of Black talent. The organization allows former and active professional players to own and support solutions to increase participation in the beloved community of baseball with initiatives such as Equip The Future. This program creates mentorship opportunities for baseball and softball players to gain invaluable insight into how to be successful in the game and become better prepared for challenges faced on and off the field while keeping the dream alive.

Contact:

Jamie Owens

JOwens9180@me.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Players Alliance