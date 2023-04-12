Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, May 3

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter 2023 financial results conference call and webcast for 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on May 3, 2023.

The schedule for the press release and conference call / webcast is as follows:

• Q1 2023 Press Release: May 3, 2023 at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m. ET • Q1 2023 Conference Call: May 3, 2023 at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET • Domestic Dial-In Number: 800-895-3361 • International Dial-In Number: 785-424-1062 • Conference ID: NBIX

The webcast can also be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences' website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

