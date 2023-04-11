MDsave Partners with Ribbon Health to Empower Care Navigation Companies with Transparent, Transactable Care

The Power of Ribbon's Provider Data Platform and MDsave's Nationwide Transactable Network Enables Access to Upfront Comprehensive Prices for Care and Eliminates Surprise Bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDsave, the nation's leading online healthcare services platform connecting providers, employers, and patients to transparent and transactable healthcare, announced today a strategic partnership with Ribbon Health , a leader in healthcare provider data technology and management for care navigators, primary care providers, payers and other innovators across the healthcare industry.

MDsave and Ribbon have worked together since 2019 to bring provider reviews to MDsave.com and this expanded partnership furthers each company's mission of making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all. MDsave partners with providers and health systems to create fully bundled care options for employers and care navigators–care is purchased up front with one comprehensive and locked-in price. By fully integrating MDsave's roster of over 3,000 unique medical procedures and 6,000 providers within the Ribbon Health platform, care navigators will be able to easily find and purchase affordable and high-quality care for employers and patients.

"Our health system partners want to bring an innovative solution to employers in their markets," said Ryan Aipperspach, chief technology officer, MDsave. "Our providers understand transparency is only as good as the transactability of the network. Ribbon makes it easy for us to distribute this solution across the healthcare ecosystem, by enabling their customers with the ability to purchase care at the point of a provider search."

The combined Ribbon Health and MDsave solution will allow care navigators who service employers with self-funded arrangements the ability to compare and shop MDsave's nationwide bundled network options right alongside the rest of Ribbon's API-delivered provider data platform.

"Ribbon is the single source of truth for provider information, and our customers are always seeking innovative ways of making care more affordable for their patients and members," said Nate Maslak, co-founder and chief executive officer, Ribbon Health. "We are very excited to partner with MDsave to further our mission of increasing access to accessible, affordable and high-quality care by enabling our customers to not only view the cost of care, but also purchase more cost-effective care within Ribbon's platform."

Ribbon Health continues to launch new capabilities with the ultimate goal of transforming the experience of finding a provider. Additional recent releases include increased access to care through provider Availability and Booking features, a Digital Care Network to expand a "provider search" beyond brick and mortar with leading, lower cost, virtual care options, and price transparency to allow patients to see detailed cost estimates alongside provider quality indicators before a care decision is made.

Over the next several months, Ribbon Health and MDsave will be working closely together to integrate MDsave's transactable care offerings into the Ribbon Health data platform so new and existing customers are able to leverage this capability instantly.

For more information, including the opportunity to trial the solution and provide early feedback, visit www.mdsave.com or www.ribbonhealth.com.

About MDsave

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, MDsave is the nation's leading online medical service platform connecting providers, employers, and consumers to fully bundled, transactable, high-quality healthcare at fair, transparent prices. Through innovative technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers through bundled pricing and upfront payment. MDsave's patented technology also supports employers and payers to deliver more value to employees and policyholders, minimizing out-of-pocket deductible costs. For more information, visit www.mdsave.com .

About Ribbon Health

Ribbon Health partners with innovators to transform how healthcare decisions are made. Ribbon's data platform fuels healthcare enterprises with actionable provider information, including insurance coverage, prices, and performance. With Ribbon, healthcare enterprises can empower people to make the most informed decisions about their care by finding trusted and affordable providers. To learn more about Ribbon Health's suite of solutions, visit www.ribbonhealth.com or find us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

